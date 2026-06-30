After dinner with good friends on the Cape, Diane and I expected only a short trip on a fast ferry would return us to Nantucket. The trip lasted only an hour, but the images from the evening will last much longer!

We departed Hyannis on the ferry just after 8:00 p.m., leaving Cape Cod beneath a spectacular summer sunset. The western sky glowed crimson and orange as sailboats settled into their moorings, silhouettes against the fading light. For a few moments it seemed impossible that nature had anything left to offer.

Forty-five minutes later, she proved there was more in store.

Looking east toward Nantucket, an enormous crimson moon began lifting itself above the horizon. June’s full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon, not because it is pink, but because Native American tribes associated this full moon with the brief strawberry harvest of early summer. Yet on this evening, “strawberry” seemed entirely appropriate. The moon glowed a deep red-orange, as though it had borrowed the last colors of the departing sun.

Clearly, this warranted some research.

The explanation is beautifully simple. When the moon first rises, its light must travel through far more of Earth’s atmosphere than when it hangs overhead. The atmosphere scatters away much of the blue light, allowing the longer red and orange wavelengths to dominate. Add a little summer haze over the Atlantic, and the moon appears almost impossibly warm in color. The illusion that it looks much larger is another trick of the human eye. Near the horizon, our brains compare it to trees, houses, and shorelines, making the moon seem monumental.

By 9:00 p.m., as the ferry eased into Nantucket Harbor, the transformation was complete. The fiery disk had climbed higher, illuminating the anchored boats and laying a shimmering ribbon of light across the still water. The sunset behind us had yielded the stage to moonrise ahead. We had spent the crossing suspended between two remarkable lights—one ending the day, the other welcoming the night.

Travel often involves careful planning. Occasionally, it rewards simply being present. Last night’s crossing to Nantucket reminded us that some of the finest wanderlust moments are those that just happen.