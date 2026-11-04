People are asking how the Midterm election results happened. The results are in and being widely discussed. Last night, as the evening progressed, I found some of the findings in the voter polls (we don’t call them exit polls anymore) and comments to be filled with insights.

Later this morning and again tomorrow, Al From and I are going to talk about the election. For now, here are some of my takeaways from comments last night and this morning:

Democrats in Texas had not won a statewide race in over 32 years…last night, Democrats won all of the Texas statewide races

By October 30, more than 46 million people had voted early, already exceeding the approximately 45.9 million recorded for the entire 2022 midterm early-voting period….early voting in 2026 is now estimated to be about 62 million.

victory speeches talk about what the people have done, not referencing I, I, I.

My view of the most ill-considered statement of the night came from Senator John Thune who watched his Republican colleagues forced out of the Senate with others being defeated costing him his leadership position. Much of this due to the way President Trump has operated over the past two years. In face of this, Thune issued a statement: “Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R., S.D.) said. “Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism.”