A Very Important Perspective on Public Media

I have the good fortune of chairing the Maryland Public Television Foundation. It is an honor and a privilege. And, while a long time supporter of public television, my appreciation for the many contributions it makes to the community only grows with greater involvement in MPT.

Recently, the many PBS station leaders across the country convened and heard remarks from Paula Kerger who is the longest serving president and CEO in PBS’ history. Her perspective on the origins of public broadcasting, the challenges throughout the years and the considerable value are enlightening. Of real significance is her focus on the recent past and just how the public and the entire PBS system is responding.

A recent publication, the Current, described the remarks by Kerger as reflecting on how the public broadcasting system being built together will be stronger, and that caught my attention. The full text was provided.

Her remarks are worthy of listening to and run just over 20 minutes. A summary is provided below.

Summary

It’s a frontline account of how public media nearly lost its federal lifeline—then found unexpected strength in people-powered support. If you care about independent journalism, civic education, or children’s media, this is the inside story of resilience and reinvention.

You’ll hear concrete proof that “trust” still wins in media: record audiences for serious documentaries, surging community donations, and local stations collaborating at unprecedented scale.

It’s an energizing reminder that cultural institutions don’t just survive on grants and billionaires—they endure when ordinary people decide they matter.

The core story

Paula Kerger opens in Austin with unvarnished honesty: the past year was the hardest in public media’s history. Federal funding was stripped and CPB shuttered after nearly 60 years, forcing stations into crisis-mode with only three months to adjust. And yet, “we’re still here”—and more determined. Kerger refuses to concede the future to politics; she argues pendulums swing back, but public media can’t wait for Washington. The way forward: a system that’s closer to communities, present on the platforms people use, and financially resilient.

She anchors that vision in the movement’s DNA—visionaries who built what didn’t exist:

Freda Hennock’s insistence that the public airwaves serve education helped create public television.

LBJ’s Public Broadcasting Act (1967) made a national system possible.

Joan Ganz Cooney (Sesame Street), Fred Rogers, Bill Moyers, and Jim Karayn (who helped put the Watergate hearings on PBS in full) proved that respectful, rigorous programming could both educate and galvanize the country.

That spirit is alive today on new platforms. Conventional wisdom said young people wouldn’t watch longform investigations on YouTube. Frontline—backed by Rainn Wilson’s investment—proved otherwise: 3.2M subscribers, films with 1M+ views (some 42M+), and zero dumbing-down. The differentiator now is trust.

Kerger emphasizes that it’s never been about one hero; it’s about the whole system moving in sync:

Texas’s 10 PBS stations built a statewide content-and-fundraising model and launched the “Made in Texas” monthly documentary series—ten stations acting as one.

When federal funds vanished, the public stepped in: over 1 million new donors, individual giving up more than 40%, with nearly half becoming monthly sustainers. The Public Media Bridge Fund raised $70M; the PBS Foundation closed the largest campaign in public media history. Crucially, the surge didn’t fade.

She shares a defining moment: an Arkansas supporter, Al Adams, pledging to increase his gift even if it meant traveling less in retirement. That, Kerger says, is the superpower—millions giving a little, not one billionaire writing a check. Because every station is locally owned and governed, the system’s future doesn’t hinge on one person or one election; it’s powered by communities.

Proof in the programming

The American Revolution (Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt): 10 years in the making, filmed in 85 locations, told from many perspectives. It drew 18 million viewers during premiere week and pushed PBS into Nielsen’s top-10 weekly streaming for the first time, with more than 4 billion minutes viewed. But the impact went beyond screens—stations hosted 400+ community events: panels, youth programs, civic forums, and partnerships from the National Constitution Center to local museums and tribal organizations. It’s the model: national content activated locally.

Major news: PBS secured a 10-year rights deal with Ken Burns’s full catalog across all platforms and will be home to future projects—including Emancipation and Exodus (on the end of slavery, Reconstruction, and the Great Migration) and a film on LBJ and the Great Society. A summer broadcast marathon and free streaming lead-in to July 4 will amplify The American Revolution, aligning with the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Why children’s media is a moral imperative

Kerger calls out a troubling reality: more than half of U.S. children aren’t in formal preschool, while algorithm-driven platforms serve content optimized for attention, not growth. For many kids, PBS is the classroom that teaches letters, numbers, emotional regulation, empathy, and citizenship—the building blocks of democracy. Even after losing Ready to Learn funding, PBS pushed through to launch Phoebe and Jay because “the children who need us right now will not be three years old again” by the time funding returns. The mission demands urgency.

The democratic promise at stake

Kerger ties PBS’s purpose to America’s founding ideal—the pursuit of happiness. Public media exists to help people learn, grow, and participate in civic life. In a media environment defined by division and opaque algorithms, PBS aims to be a public square where all voices are welcomed and respected. Fighting for stronger public media, she argues, is fighting for the country’s future.

She closes with human stories from a year on the road: town halls packed to defend local stations, a TSA agent’s thanks in Fargo, kids donating birthday money. No institution, company, algorithm, or billionaire will do this work for us—only the people in the system and the communities that back them.

Listen for

A candid, stirring account of crisis leadership and community-driven comeback.

Clear examples of how trust-based journalism and education can thrive on modern platforms.

Practical inspiration for organizers and nonprofit leaders: how to turn national content into local impact.

A persuasive case that sustaining children’s media is not optional—it’s civic infrastructure.

If you only take one thing away

Public media didn’t survive this year because of a rescue from above; it survived because people decided it mattered. This conversation shows how a decentralized, community-powered system can not only endure without federal funding—but reinvent itself to better serve democracy. It might change how you think about what’s possible when a mission meets real public will.

Summary by Plaud