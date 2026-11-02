Click on the image above to view the conversation with Liz Cheney

While in Wyoming several days ago, I thought of Liz Cheney, former Member of Congress, and I wondered what she was thinking and saying about the Midterm Elections. Turns out, around a week ago, she was at Harvard’s Kennedy School having a conversation about her thoughts on what is happening, how we got here and some ideas about a path forward.

With speculation on the election outcome tomorrow running around the clock, I thought you might be interested in the views of someone who stood her ground early on and lost her Congressional seat in the process.

CLICK HERE or on the image to listen to the discussion.