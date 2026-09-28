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This weekend I watched an interview with NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang conducted by Anderson Cooper. The topic focused on what to do about AI and the risks about which we are now being warned.

Jensen Huang’s comments were very matter-of-fact and didn’t seem to comport with what leaders in the AI field have been saying. Huang simply said: “If the product is not safe, just don’t release it.”

Having worked with the aviation community, I found myself reflecting on this approach and comparing it to the way we view manufacturers of aircraft and automobiles…and, many other products which if designed poorly can cause harm.

Maybe, just maybe, there is a familiar road to a safer AI.

We need a path forward for the responsible creation of artificial intelligence products. We may already know more about that path than we think if we reflect on the automobile.

Americans welcome new cars and the innovations they bring. We also expect manufacturers to test them, correct dangerous defects, warn us about risks and take responsibility when their choices cause preventable harm. A car need not be perfectly safe to be sold. But a company cannot expect the benefits of selling it while leaving the public to bear the cost of a dangerous design.

That principle deserves a place in the debate over AI.

Consider a particularly unsettling possibility: an AI system that acts beyond its instructions, causes damage and proves difficult for its operators to stop. We already understand a version of this problem with cars. If an accelerator responds unpredictably or a steering system malfunctions, we investigate the defect rather than simply blame the driver. Manufacturers may have to recall and repair affected vehicles; failures to meet recall obligations can bring penalties. The fact that a machine behaved in a way its maker did not intend does not end the inquiry into the maker’s responsibility.

An AI product may give medical advice, help a business make financial decisions, converse with a teenager or act on a company’s computer systems. The possibilities are exciting. The consequences of a failure can also extend well beyond an incorrect answer on a screen. People can be injured, money lost, property damaged and businesses disrupted.

The companies developing and offering these systems make choices about those risks. They decide what an AI can do without human approval, which users it can reach, how it responds to dangerous requests, how thoroughly it is tested and what happens when a recurring problem is discovered. Those decisions are as real as an automaker’s choices about brakes, airbags or a vehicle’s warnings.

Control belongs on that list. An AI agent given access to networks or business systems needs boundaries, monitoring and a reliable means of stopping harmful actions. During cybersecurity testing this summer, OpenAI reported that research agents got beyond intended safeguards and accessed third-party systems. The episode occurred in testing under reduced safeguards; it is a warning about a possible failure mode, not proof that a public AI product has become unstoppable. California has since asked experts to recommend ways to verify a shutdown mechanism for advanced models and to address loss-of-control incidents.

We do not tell an automaker that they caused every crash. Nor should we say that an AI developer caused every bad outcome. The useful question is narrower: Was the harm reasonably foreseeable, and could the company have reduced the risk through a reasonable design, warning or safeguard? Can the injured party show that the company’s failure actually contributed to the harm? That is the kind of inquiry our liability laws have long made possible.

The pressure to answer those questions changes conduct before anyone enters a courtroom. If an automaker knows a defect could produce injuries and costly claims, safety testing and prompt repairs become business decisions as well as moral ones. A similar prospect could encourage AI companies to document tests, limit dangerous capabilities, investigate incidents and make changes when evidence shows that safeguards are failing. Like a vehicle recall, correcting a dangerous AI system should begin when a serious defect is discovered, before more people or businesses are harmed.

Insurance adds another set of eyes. An insurer asked to cover a manufacturer wants to understand the risk it is accepting. As AI-related claims become more predictable, insurers may ask harder questions about testing, oversight and past failures. Poor answers could mean higher premiums, narrower coverage or difficulty obtaining it. That outcome is not automatic, and insurance markets will need time to learn how to price these risks. But the basic incentive is familiar: a company that cannot show it manages foreseeable dangers may find those dangers expensive to insure.

Investors have a reason to ask the same questions. A promising AI company can actually be a poor investment if a serious, preventable failure threatens its customers, insurance coverage or survival. Meaningful liability makes safety practices relevant to the value of the enterprise, not merely a section of its marketing materials. Customers choosing an AI vendor would have reason to examine those practices, too.

The law is still catching up. U.S. courts have not settled whether every AI system qualifies as a product for purposes of product liability. In a 2025 case involving Character.AI, a federal judge allowed claims based on alleged defects in the design of a chatbot app to proceed. The ruling did not establish that the company was liable; it showed that a court could examine design choices rather than treat the technology as beyond familiar legal principles.

Lawmakers are beginning to draw a clearer route. Senators Dick Durbin and Josh Hawley introduced the bipartisan AI LEAD Act, which would allow federal product liability claims involving AI systems, including defective design and inadequate warnings. It is a proposal, not current federal law. California has enacted a narrower measure: a defendant accused of harm involving AI cannot simply argue that the system acted autonomously, although the defendant may still contest whether its conduct caused the harm.

There are fair concerns about imposing so much liability that smaller companies cannot compete or useful products never reach the public. The answer is to require evidence of harm, causation and a failure to take reasonable precautions. Responsibility should follow the choices a company actually controlled, whether it built the system or deployed it in a consequential setting. A bad result alone should not be enough to win a case.

The automobile offers a useful lesson. We did not have to choose between innovation and accountability. We made room for both by expecting those who design and sell powerful products to take foreseeable risks seriously. AI deserves the same practical expectation. If a company can earn the rewards of bringing a powerful technology to market, it should also have a strong reason to make that technology as safe as reasonably possible.

And if its system begins to act beyond human control, the public should be able to ask who gave it that freedom, what safeguards were available and what the company did when the warning signs appeared.