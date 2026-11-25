It is often said of consulting firms that their most important assets walk out the door every night. The assumption, of course, is that they’ll be back in the morning. For eleven days in November, the directors of Nvidia had an opportunity to consider what it would mean if Jensen Huang walked out the door and stayed out. My suspicion is that, on reflection, they found that prospect harder to live with than bringing him back.

I doubt the directors’ greatest concern was who would manage the roughly 60 people who reported directly to Huang. Nvidia has some exceptionally talented people, and the board had already entrusted the company to one of them, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. I think the more difficult question was who, precisely, would manage Jensen Huang. Once he was a private citizen with a billionaire’s resources, the answer was largely Jensen Huang.

Consider the calendar the directors faced. Before they voted to reinstate him, Huang had already agreed to appear before Congress. A public Senate hearing and interviews with House committees lay ahead. I would expect lawyers in civil litigation to seek his deposition as well. Now put yourself in the chairman’s seat. A senator asks your former CEO when he first learned his best chips were being used in China. And, if he considered this a violation of export laws, what did he do? Would you want to be hearing his recollection for the first time along with everyone watching on television?

Huang owns his testimony. What the board can control is how well the company understands its own history before he provides it. Who attended the key meetings? What does email suggest? Did the lawyers receive the same account the directors received? Those questions matter because Reuters reported, based in part on internal correspondence, that Huang had misled senior colleagues about the nature of a personal relationship. The intelligence question is a separate matter. According to The Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials told congressional staff they had found no evidence that Chinese intelligence directed the woman to spy on him. Yet, numerous accounts suggest that counterintelligence officers know both Ms. Huang and her husband have contacts with the Chinese intelligence service. A chairman would still have ample reason to insist on getting the company’s own account straight. And, he might want to ensure Jensen doesn’t head over to China.

What persuades me there may be something to this interpretation is a detail from Huang’s first meeting back with employees. According to the Journal, he told them that his direct reports would be sending the board assessments of his behavior. Think about that for a moment. The people Huang assembled to give him an unusually direct view of Nvidia will now give the directors a direct view of Huang. Harvey Jones remains chairman. Independent directors are overseeing the investigation with their own counsel. A new chief compliance officer is to report to a board committee. Huang got his title back. The directors kept several decisions about his supervision in their own hands.

There is another reason the board could afford to rethink how Nvidia is run. While Huang was out, Kress reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion. The next-generation Vera Rubin platform had already shipped. Management told investors that demand exceeded supply and that it expected revenue to grow about 75 percent in the following fiscal year. Forecasts can miss, but that is a considerable runway. Nvidia can spend quite a while meeting demand for ideas Huang and his colleagues have already had. Nobody needs a fresh inspiration from the founder on Monday morning to know what needs doing on Tuesday.

I’d watch for a strong number two to emerge. My eye would be on Kress. The directors turned to her when they needed an interim chief executive, and she was the one explaining to investors what Nvidia could deliver. The first sign may be quite ordinary. When a supplier falls behind and two product teams need the same scarce components, who settles it? If the executives who once took that problem straight to Huang start taking it to Kress, we will know something about how Nvidia is being run well before anyone announces a reorganization.

The board publicly said it brought Huang back because he was the right person to lead Nvidia. President Trump pressed for his return, too. My reading is that an additional calculation may have carried real weight in that boardroom. An independent Jensen Huang could travel the world, invest in new companies, or just take a call from a foreign official, visit a customer or offer his view of a disputed meeting, and the chairman might learn about it the next day. As CEO, Huang can be called before the board and asked to account for what he did on behalf of Nvidia’s shareholders which has become the standard by which he will be judged.

Perhaps what those eleven days taught the directors was that they could imagine Nvidia running quite well for some time without Jensen Huang. What they found harder to imagine was Jensen Huang, out on his own, beyond the reach of Nvidia.