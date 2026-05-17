Last week’s interview featuring Richard Haass provides compelling insights on the global situation for the United States. I’ve known Richard for many years and have always respected his global perspectives.

The conversation with Charlie Rose is below (click on the image) along with a summary created to indicate why it might be of interest. Seemed like an excellent Sunday morning offering.

A Summary…

This conversation offers an urgent and insightful analysis of a world at a critical turning point. If you want to understand the monumental shifts in global power dynamics and the forces that will shape the rest of this century, listening to veteran diplomat Richard Haass is essential. He breaks down complex international relations with remarkable clarity, moving beyond headlines to reveal the core issues defining our era.

This discussion is more than just a summary of current events; it is a seminar in geopolitical strategy. Haass, who has served under four U.S. presidents and led the Council on Foreign Relations for two decades, provides a rare, insider’s perspective on the high-stakes relationships between the United States, China, and Russia. You will better understand the delicate and dangerous dance of power, particularly concerning the flashpoints of Taiwan, Ukraine, and Iran. The conversation explores not just what is happening, but why it is happening and what the potential consequences are for global stability.

Key Insights You’ll Gain:

The U.S.-China Summit: Go behind the scenes of a rare high-level meeting in Beijing between the U.S. and Chinese presidents. Haass dissects the true motivations of each leader, explaining China’s laser focus on Taiwan and the U.S. administration’s transactional approach. He questions the potential for a “grand bargain,” suggesting the more realistic goal is managing friction and avoiding catastrophic conflict.

The Future of Taiwan: The discussion offers a sobering look at the most dangerous flashpoint in the world. You’ll learn why Taiwan is “the issue and the priority” for Xi Jinping, how China is learning from Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the unsettling ambiguity surrounding whether the U.S. would actually defend the island. Haass argues for “strategic clarity” and explains the immense economic and strategic stakes involved.

A World in “Greater Disarray”: Haass explains why the international order is more unstable now than at any point in recent memory. He identifies the primary sources of this instability: a revisionist Russia, a more capable and assertive China, and most critically, an unpredictable United States. He argues that America’s wavering commitment to its historical role has left allies feeling exposed and is forcing a global realignment.

The AI Arms Race: Discover why the competition in Artificial Intelligence between the U.S. and China is a “G2” race that will define the first half of this century. Haass contrasts the top-down Chinese model with America’s private-sector-led approach and expresses skepticism about the potential for meaningful regulation, viewing it as a “pipe dream” given AI’s immense economic and military importance.

The Shifting Role of America: Is the era of U.S. global leadership over? This conversation confronts that question head-on. Haass details the growing doubts among European and Asian allies about America’s reliability, forcing them to rethink their own security. He explores whether this is a temporary issue tied to a specific administration or a more fundamental, lasting shift in the global order.

If you are looking for a conversation that connects the dots between today’s conflicts, technological races, and the future of global order, this is a must-listen. It provides the context needed to understand the tectonic shifts occurring in real-time and will leave you with a clearer, albeit more sobering, view of the challenges and choices facing the world.