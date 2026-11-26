Jean Leon Gerome Ferris (1863–1930), The First Thanksgiving, 1621 , ca. 1912...

Thanksgiving, for me, has always been about celebrating friendships and community. And, I always enjoy those feelings expressed in The First Thanksgiving by Jean Leon Gerome Ferris who imagined how the event appeared in art a few hundred years after the feast occurred in 1621.

Another image of the pilgrims landing off of Cape Cod in 1620, not far from where I am sitting at the moment, shares the courage of those who chose to cross the Atlantic and settle on a new continent.

P.F. Rothermel (1812–1895), Landing of the Pilgrims on Plymouth Rock, 1620 , ca. 1854

All these years later, we have much to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day. Wherever you are and whomever you are with, I hope you enjoy the spirit of this day.

We are enjoying a quiet time on Nantucket which is preparing for the Christmas holidays…and, a weekend storm.

Enjoy!