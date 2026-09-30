I hope you recall last April and May that I shared the exciting news about the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a program established by Paul Newman in Connecticut almost 40 years ago, opening the doors of a new camp here on the Eastern Shore.

Hole in the Wall Gang has an important presence in local hospitals throughout our area, providing programs for children with serious diseases; and now they have a new and beautiful location for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp on the Eastern Shore.

Many stories were shared at the grand opening - here’s the series - but, nothing can match the moments shared in the video below showing what Camp meant in the past few weeks for families that came to our Eastern Shore.

The description from the HITWG team….

When Ethan was diagnosed with FOP—an ultra-rare bone disease affecting roughly one in two million people—his family couldn't picture what camp, or even a normal day, might look like for him. Constant vigilance and uncertainty had become the norm.



Then they found The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp's home in the Mid-Atlantic, and everything changed. Watch as Ethan's parents share how Camp gave their family something they hadn't had in years: real time together, free from alternating shifts and constant worry. At Hole in the Wall, families are able to reconnect and enjoy time together as a family, while surrounded by a community who understand the challenges they face.



This is the magic of Hole in the Wall: a place where a diagnosis doesn't define what's possible, where families reconnect instead of just coexisting, and where "us time" finally means just that.



💚 Learn more about The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and how we serve children with serious illnesses and their families: CLICK HERE.

I look forward to sharing more about this incredible program later in the year.