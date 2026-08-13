In the beginning:

Roasting coffee at home dates back to the 1400s in Africa and the Middle East and is almost as old as the discovery of coffee itself. It was time-consuming and required careful attention, as the beans had to be placed in a thin, perforated pan over an open flame and turned with a spoon to ensure even roasting. As it produced messy and inconsistent results, it was abandoned in favour of the cylindrical roaster in the 17th century. Beans were added to the cylinder, held over an open flame, and hand-cranked for even roasting. With the 19th century came industrialisation, and gradually commercial roasters took over coffee roasting

But, that was then and this is now!

While pondering something I might work at learning this summer over a cup of coffee, I discovered that home roasting coffee beans is a big thing….well, maybe not as big as some things.

However, the more I read about all the variations of beans like where they are grown, at what elevation, how they are processed and dried, not to mention the different roasting times, the more I liked the idea of giving this a try.

Amazon has a host of home roasting machines, but you can actually start with your popcorn popper if you can find it. The good news, fine growers around the world are providing green coffee beans for roasting.

First, of course, you need to read a book. I found just the one: The Ultimate Guide to Coffee Roasting

Then you have to order stuff. Most of it reaches us next week sometime.

So, soon the home roasting will begin and a whole new level of coffee enjoyment will commence.

Just in case you think this is all about pushing a button, sitting back and waiting for green coffee beans to turn brown, take a look at the process and the language of roasting…and all of this happens in about 12 - 14 minutes!

From Green Bean to Morning Coffee: Learning the Language of Roasting

It turns out that roasting coffee isn’t simply a matter of heating green beans until they turn brown. A roast is a progression through several recognizable stages, and the trick is learning to use your eyes, ears and nose to understand what is happening inside the bean.

1. Charge — the beans go in

Roasters call putting the green coffee into the heated machine the charge. Depending upon the roaster, it may be preheated first. The important point is consistency: same quantity of coffee, same starting conditions and, eventually, a repeatable procedure.

Green coffee is remarkably different from what comes out. The beans are dense, relatively small, pale green and contain considerable moisture.

2. Drying — green begins turning yellow

During the first part of the roast, much of the energy is driving moisture from the beans. They gradually change from green to pale yellow or tan.

This is one of the first important sensory checkpoints. The aroma initially resembles grass, hay or vegetation and gradually moves toward something more like bread or grain. Steam may become visible.

The transition from green to yellow is commonly recorded as End of Drying, or EOD.

3. Browning — the coffee begins to smell like coffee

Now things become much more interesting.

As temperatures rise, the beans move from yellow through tan into progressively deeper shades of brown. A collection of chemical reactions — most importantly the Maillard reactions involving sugars and amino acids — begins producing hundreds of compounds associated with roasted coffee’s flavor and aroma.

The smell changes dramatically: bread, toast, nuts, caramel and eventually recognizable coffee aromas emerge.

The roaster is now balancing time and heat. Too little energy can produce an underdeveloped coffee with grassy, sour or cereal-like characteristics. Too much heat can scorch the outside before the inside develops properly.

4. First Crack — the unmistakable milestone

Then comes the event every beginning coffee roaster waits for: first crack.

Pressure from steam and gases building inside the beans causes them to expand suddenly and fracture internally. The result is a series of distinct pops — often compared with popcorn or breaking small twigs.

The beans visibly expand and become more porous. Chaff, the papery skin remaining on the beans, is released.

First crack is important because it announces that the roast has entered its final and most consequential stage. Coffee dropped around or shortly after first crack will generally be relatively light, emphasizing acidity, fruit and characteristics of the bean’s origin.

And this is where the decisions become increasingly important.

5. Development — seconds begin to matter

The period between the beginning of first crack and removing the beans from the roaster is called development time.

This relatively short period can profoundly affect what ends up in the cup.

A shorter development generally preserves more acidity, brightness and origin character. Extending development tends to increase sweetness and body initially and then progressively introduces deeper caramelized and roasted flavors.

There is no universal “perfect” development time. Professional roasters deliberately experiment with differences measured in seconds. One useful starting point for some light-to-medium roasts is roughly 1½ to 2 minutes after the beginning of first crack — but the particular coffee and, importantly, the particular roasting machine determine the correct target.

This is where roasting stops being a recipe and starts becoming a craft.

6. Drop — deciding when enough is enough

Removing the coffee from the heat is called the drop.

That decision determines the roast level.

Drop relatively early and the result may be a light roast with brighter acidity and more pronounced fruit, floral and origin characteristics. Continue farther and sweetness, caramelization and body increase. Continue still farther and the flavors created by roasting itself increasingly dominate those inherent in the original coffee.

For darker roasting there is another audible milestone: second crack. It is generally quieter, faster and more delicate than first crack — more of a snap or crackle than a pop. By this point the cellular structure of the bean is becoming increasingly fragile and oils may begin appearing on the surface.

For my purposes, at least initially, second crack will probably be territory best observed from a respectful distance.

7. Cooling — stop the roast quickly

Dropping the beans doesn’t necessarily stop roasting. They contain substantial stored heat and will continue cooking unless cooled rapidly.

Consequently, a good roaster moves immediately from roasting to rapid cooling, using airflow to bring the beans down in temperature. What seems like a minor final step is actually part of controlling the roast.

8. Rest — don’t make coffee yet

Perhaps the most counterintuitive lesson for an impatient new roaster is that freshly roasted coffee isn’t necessarily ready to brew.

Roasting produces substantial carbon dioxide inside the beans. During the hours and days following the roast, the coffee degasses and its flavors settle and develop.

Exactly how long to rest coffee depends upon roast level, bean and brewing method. Rather than assuming that coffee roasted at 4:00 p.m. should become breakfast at 7:00 the following morning, part of my experiment will be tasting the same roast over several days.

The Roaster’s Vocabulary

So, before roasting my first bean, I have already acquired a new language:

Charge — put the green beans into the roaster.

Drying — drive moisture from the beans.

Yellowing/EOD — the transition from drying into browning.

Maillard phase — the browning reactions creating much of coffee’s aroma and flavor complexity.

First crack — the audible popping announcing a major structural change in the beans.

Development — the critical period following first crack.

Drop — remove the beans when the desired roast has been achieved.

Second crack — the later, finer crackling associated with considerably darker roasting.

Cooling — rapidly stop the roasting process.

Degassing/resting — allow freshly roasted coffee to release CO₂ and stabilize before judging it.

But perhaps the most important term is roast profile.

A roast profile is simply a record of what happened: which coffee I roasted, how much I used, the temperatures and settings, when yellowing occurred, when first crack began, when I dropped the beans, and how the resulting coffee tasted.

That last item may be the secret to learning this craft. Rather than asking whether a particular batch was “good” or “bad,” the home roaster asks a more useful question:

What would I change next time?

Standby, in about 10 days, the roasting will commence! As they say, I will keep you informed.