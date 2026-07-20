Doug Mills/The New York Times

In a stunning story written once again by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, sources told her that the Boeing 747 gifted to President Trump has been removed from service to be, what her source calls, “maxed out” with additional security capabilities.

Readers will recall that the initial story about the President needing to swap out 747s for his return to the U.S. because the new aircraft lacked necessary security and defense capabilities created a huge flap with the President calling Haberman and her colleagues horrible names, threatening them with lie detector tests and launching a search for the leakers among the White House staff who were required to turn over their cellphones for inspection.

Can you imagine it’s happened again. And, now, this story makes clear that the first story was indeed accurate and not a fabrication.

The question, will heads roll over what is revealed in today’s story?

Wait….BREAKING NEWS…the source of the information reported by the NYT is, kind of remarkable, the President himself.

Here’s what was recorded:

A reporter traveling with the small group of reporters in the presidential motorcade pointed to the Qatari jet’s fuselage and said: “Mr. President, this plane does not have antimissile defense systems on it. Why are you flying it?” Mr. Trump replied, “Well, it has — it has a lot, and you know it has a lot of capability, but as I understand it, in about a month or so, they’re going to send it to have it be maxed out. So they’re going to be sending it, and they’ll have it be maxed out.”

For the full story, CLICK HERE.

Kash Patel…stand down…stand down…..

You just cannot make this up!!??!!