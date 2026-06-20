The theme of the convention was “The American Spirit,” and the concept for the film was to raise awareness of how American presidents have made a difference throughout our history. It was also intended to remind people of share values and the characteristics of those who become President.

It was but a brief moment in the campaign of 1992, but I think there are enduring messages shared in this short video.

The film narrated by Robert Mitchum that played as the lead to George H. W. Bush taking the podium at the 1992 Republican National Convention in Houston, Texas.

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Hope you enjoy this look back. For me, it says a lot about where the core of Republican Party was in past years.