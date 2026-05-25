DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Dr. Stephanie Myers's avatar
Dr. Stephanie Myers
May 26

Hello Craig,

Happy Memorial Day. My father fought in WW2 and my husband is a Vietnam Veteran.

I hope we can connect soon. Your old friend…

Stephanie Lee-Miller, rjmpub@earthlink.net

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Meg Daley Olmert WE/US's avatar
Meg Daley Olmert WE/US
May 25

My father fought in—and survived—the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. He very rarely mentioned his time in the service and only when asked by us kids who the guy was that sent the Christmas card, did he say, “I sent him home with his stomach in a bag next to him.” Today, I wear the locket with his picture that my mother war every day he was overseas. A great man among great men

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