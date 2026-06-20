DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Tolly Lewin's avatar
Tolly Lewin
3h

How I miss the Obamas. Let me count the ways....and that wonderful photo of past presidents enjoying each others company reminded me of what I like about America. Respect and civility for two things.

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