The Obama Presidential Center

People began asking me if I heard the speeches at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center this week. I had not watched; however, I found the speeches by Michele Obama and President Obama, in full, on YouTube.

The Obamas delivered powerful messages and with insights about the country and what means most to them today. The reminders of where we still find greatness in this country are as important as they are refreshing.

My own journey to Vermont gave me some of the same feelings they express in their remarks about what people are doing in communities and how much we, as Americans, share a common set of values.

It’s just a suggestion, but if you take a bit of time to listen to these remarks, I think you may find yourself embracing much of what is shared.

I hope all can agree we need more messages with these themes over the next few months.