Jimmy Canton with MPT’s Jeff Salkin

On Monday May 16th, Maryland Public Television (MPT) aired its Direct Connection program with Jeff Salkin who conducted an interview with Hole in the Wall Gang Camp CEO Jimmy Canton.

Jimmy was here on the Eastern Shore a few weeks ago for the opening of their new site. He is a compelling leader and an articulate spokesman for the camp and for the care of children with incurable diseases along with their families. He has been with the organization since Paul Newman launched it in 1988. While Jimmy steps away from his role later this month, he leaves a lasting legacy of his own, having steered the organization over the past decades.

Below you will find a link to the video presentation. The interview with Jimmy Canton begins 10 minutes and 40 seconds into the show. Or, you can listen to the excerpted discussion below. There is also a short summary of the topics covered.

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Click on the image above for the interview starting about 10:42 into the video

Why you will find this conversation about Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp with CEO Jimmy Canton conducted by MPT’s Jeff Salkin interesting:

This interview is a moving, deeply human look at how one audacious idea from actor Paul Newman became a transformative lifeline for tens of thousands of seriously ill children and their families—and why its impact keeps growing. Recorded before the camp’s 39th summer season, the discussion blends origin-story magic, practical innovation, and genuine wisdom about love, community, and purpose.

A founder’s moment you won’t forget: Jimmy Canton recounts the camp’s earliest days in 1988, when Paul Newman appeared at the end of staff orientation, raised a glass of Newman’s Own lemonade, and said, “I’ve taken it this far. You take it from here. Raise a little hell.” That simple charge—free of ego and “founder syndrome”—set the tone for a culture of trust, ownership, and bold imagination that still drives the camp.

From 288 campers to 20,000 people served annually: You’ll hear how a single summer program evolved into a year‑round, multi‑site model creating over 40,000 “healing experiences” each year. The growth isn’t just bigger; it’s smarter—adapting to kids’ realities by bringing camp energy into hospitals, homes, and local communities from Boston to Washington, DC.

What a day at camp feels like: The conversation paints a vivid picture—pre‑breakfast fishing and boating at 7:00 a.m., nature hikes and wood shop, cabin clean‑up, structured morning activities, a restorative rest hour, self‑selected afternoon adventures, and evening events filled with music, dance, and grace that honors the founder. It’s joyful, mischievous, and intentionally normal.

Healing without the spotlight on illness: Canton explains the camp’s quiet miracle—diagnosis doesn’t lead the conversation. Kids see “a hundred other children like themselves,” so the illness, while present, doesn’t define them. That shared normalcy frees them to discover and discuss the rest of who they are. Parents experience the same relief and belonging, forging lifelong friendships.

The new Maryland site and how big dreams become real: Following a 2018 medical needs analysis of the Mid‑Atlantic, the team confirmed tens of thousands of children weren’t being served as they could be. The Aspen Institute then offered the historic Wye River property—near Queenstown, just over the Bay Bridge—as a gift, catalyzing a second residential campus.

World‑class medical safety meets playful freedom: You’ll learn how the camp pairs top‑tier care with adventure. For sessions of 110–120 campers, the infirmary is staffed by 12–15 nurses and 3–4 full‑time physicians, capable of administering oral chemotherapy, transfusions, and infusions, with rapid lab access. Over the summer, around 30 physicians and 60 nurses volunteer, backed by full‑time medical leadership.

Leadership lessons that stick: From counselor to CEO, Canton distills the ultimate takeaway: “The greatest lesson we’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” The camp is a “sacred place” where purpose feels urgent and reciprocal—children and families are embraced, and those who serve are profoundly changed.

Why Paul Newman’s vision still matters: Beyond celebrity, Newman’s legacy is practical and catalytic. The camp impacts children, families, staff, volunteers, and donors alike—reminding everyone that life is fragile and health is a gift. If you’re able to make a difference, “we better damn well make that difference.”

Listen if you want:

A compelling origin story with real leadership wisdom.

A concrete model of innovation in pediatric care and community support.

A feel‑good, feel‑true account of joy, mischief, and belonging underpinned by serious medical excellence.

Inspiration to act—whether by volunteering, giving, or simply loving more boldly.

Creation date of this content: May 18, 2026, 8:05:25 PM by Plaud.

For more information about the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, CLICK HERE.