Designed between 1668 and 1679, the Grand Canal is one of the most remarkable creations of André Le Nôtre, King Louis XIV’s landscape gardener.

In one of the most bizarre presentations ever offered in the Oval Office of the White House, President Trump proudly announced he had discovered that his Washington Reflection Pool (he called it a pond) was longer than some buildings are tall.

I struck me at the time that I couldn’t imagine even contemplating such a comparison, let alone think it would be put on a poster board for the President to gleefully share with the media while in the Oval Office.

But, Mon dieu! What are the French thinking?

The Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. comes in at 2,030 feet long.

However, the Grand Canal of Versailles, created by King Louis XIV’s gardener, measures 5,020 feet.

Maybe we need a bigger pond….I mean pool!