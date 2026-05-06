He foretold the future - CLICK IMAGE to listen: “[If Trump] wins he arguably becomes the most powerful President of our lifetimes.”

This Saturday at 3:00 PM the Avalon Foundation hosts a conversation with Jonathan Karl, Chief Washington correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of This Week, the ABC News Sunday morning program.

It is a real opportunity to sit with someone who speaks with, reports on and has written four books about Donald Trump offering insights into the current administration and the President who leads it.

He’s been called a “reporter’s reporter” and brings passion and intellect to his role getting behind the scenes to share carefully reported stories on the realities of Washington today.

This should be an hour like few others!

To join us for the conversation, go now to the Avalon’s online box office. CLICK HERE!

He will share stories from his recent book on the 2024 campaign - Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America. He will be available after the conversation to sign books.

His previous books are: Front Row at the Trump Show; Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, and Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.