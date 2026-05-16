A friend recently asked, why are you doing all this stuff?

A good question, and it’s one I’ve reflected on and answer as follows:

I’m concerned about the direction of the country. At the same time, I have lived a very blessed life and enjoy a great many interests. I love life with Diane and our three dogs on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and the adventures we have across the planet.

For most of my life, I’ve written and spoken about whatever situation in which I found myself. So, since there is not much else I can do other than vote, I find writing, speaking and having conversations with interesting people fulfilling and hope it makes some difference.

I am immensely grateful to those who find the messages of interest and always welcome feedback and comments.

I hope you enjoy DECADE SEVEN.

One thing to note, every subscriber can control what they see as the posts are published. If you prefer not to read posts about where Diane and I wander on the planet, you can “turn off” Wanderlust. If you’d like to be spared from political commentary, you can turn off From & Fuller and Politics. On the other hand, if you only want the public affairs posts sent to you, turn off all the other buttons on your own personal subscription page. Just hit the button below.

SET NEWSLETTER PREFERENCES

Thanks for your interest!