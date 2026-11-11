DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Craig Fuller's avatar
Craig Fuller
7h

Totally agree. Don't forget he elected to believe Putin over his own intelligence community in the past. My guess, the IC has had about enough of this and there are consequences....

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John Sutton's avatar
John Sutton
7h

...and something is very wrong with DJT. His disdain for the country's national security has been in full view since Oslo, then J6, continuous attacks on NATO, hiding TS compartmented files in his golden crapper - again why ? and his ongoing crusade to appease and prop up Russia. This is but one of thousands of very wrong actions.

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