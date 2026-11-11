Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with President Trump

During the course of eight years in the White House various people shared information with me that had to be regarded as potentially damaging to an individual or, in some cases, to the government. The question I always asked myself when the information was shared was, what was my obligation to report this and with whom should I share the information. The option of just ignoring something troubling was never considered a viable option.

So, you might understand how peculiar it is to hear that senior administration officials were briefed on a Chinese intelligence operation successfully targeting the chairman and CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, yet President Trump couldn’t remember being told about it. To make matters worse, the record indicates his own National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, was the one issuing the classified warning to senior officials and President Trump was informed.

How are we supposed to interpret this? He was told and elected to do nothing and then picked up Jensen Huang so he could travel to China to discuss sensitive technology trade matters? Or, he truly forgot that one of America’s most critically important technology companies had been penetrated at the highest level by a Chinese intelligence operative? Or, maybe he knew he’d been told but didn’t take a warning from his own intelligence committee seriously.

None of the possibilities are acceptable behavior and all are very troubling.

In an effort to consider what other possibilities might exist, I posed the question to ChatGPT….interesting response:

In this hypothetical scenario, whether the public official is guilty of malfeasance depends heavily on the official’s intent, legal duties, and specific statutory laws, rather than a single automatic label.

Because malfeasance requires the intentional commission of an unlawful or wrongful act by someone in authority, legal analysts or investigators would evaluate the situation across three distinct frameworks:

When It Could Be Considered Malfeasance

For the official’s actions to meet the strict legal threshold of malfeasance in office, investigators would generally need to establish:

Willful Violation of Statutory or National Security Rules. If the official broke specific classified-information protocols, export-control laws, or statutory duties by knowingly exposing sensitive technology discussions to a compromised individual, that deliberate breach could constitute malfeasance.

Corrupt or Improper Motive. If the official intentionally withheld the warning and included the executive in the delegation to gain a personal, political, or financial benefit, or to deliberately aid a foreign intelligence service, the act would cross into unlawful misconduct.

Affirmative Endangerment. Taking a known security risk directly into sensitive foreign trade meetings goes beyond mere inaction. It involves an active choice to place vulnerable targets in a compromised environment.

My assessment….

China, Russia and other actors on the world stage who compete with us and even operate as our antagonists have long uses espionage to keep up with the United States and keep track of or technological developments. This is not new. Ignoring this reality comes at a high price. Dismantling the expertise inside the FBI for tracking agents and activities aimed at doing us harm has consequences. Call it what you wish, but this story may well be the tip of a very troubling iceberg because if a highly intelligent CEO of a very sophisticated company has been compromised, he is likely not alone.

These threats take years to understand and uncover with the most experienced individuals in our intelligence and law enforcement community. Having lost many key people doing this work on behalf of the country, we have made ourselves more vulnerable. And, when senior leadership either can’t remember being briefed or elects to ignore warnings, the risk grows substantially.

Serious risks require serious people at senior levels of our government. We need them now more than ever!