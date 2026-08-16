So, one loyal reader, having read my saga from this morning, suggested it as a survey question. My light and amusing (at least I think so) anonymous newsletter about life on a small Honda motorcycle in Nantucket covered my determination to bring home two of the best fresh out of the oven morning buns ever from the Wicked Island Bakery.

The bakery is open seven days a week in the season. They open at 6 AM on weekdays and 7 AM on weekends with a line every morning.

So, in a world where few wish to wait for anything, how do you feel about morning buns, or your pastry of choice (please do share in comments your favorite)?