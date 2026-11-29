Click on the image or words below to share your thoughts

I’d like to try something just a little different. Rather than providing a box to check, I’d welcome just a few words from the many of you who participate every week in the Sunday Survey.

During the course of this Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you had a chance to reflect on some of the things for which you are thankful.

In just a few words, CLICK TO SHARE a thought or two.

There will be no attribution for any responses. I will summarize the collective content and share that next week.

Thanks to all who participate!