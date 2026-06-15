Well, a week in the state of Vermont had an impact! And, now that I’m writing about it, some readers are sharing their stories and their favorite places. Always like it when that happens.

So, since I am not really ready to get back into politics, let’s stick with Vermont.

Last week’s results….

Seems like a month ago, but 60 Minutes was in the news…remember?

Views of the readers were a bit spread out over the option. However, 2/3rds said “leave it alone.” Somehow, I don’t think that is going to happen. It will be interesting to see how the advertising community weighs in over time.