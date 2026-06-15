Sunday Survey / About Vermont
Yes, I know it's Monday....
Well, a week in the state of Vermont had an impact! And, now that I’m writing about it, some readers are sharing their stories and their favorite places. Always like it when that happens.
So, since I am not really ready to get back into politics, let’s stick with Vermont.
Last week’s results….
Seems like a month ago, but 60 Minutes was in the news…remember?
Views of the readers were a bit spread out over the option. However, 2/3rds said “leave it alone.” Somehow, I don’t think that is going to happen. It will be interesting to see how the advertising community weighs in over time.
Northeast Kingdom! Interesting society up there. Visit John McLaughry (AKA Nestle Frobish of the World Wide Committee for Fair Play for Frogs) Apply for Moose roadkill.
J.
My family are all Vermonters… the state has changed a great deal over the last coupla decades. I visit several times a year mostly concentrating on the Northeast Kingdom and the Stowe area. My father and mother left in 1935 as newly married teens and moved to Philly then South Jersey and later went “home” to VT to be buried. I’m here on LeComte Bay outside Cambridge and am Delmarva through and through. VT is beautiful but so is Delmarva!