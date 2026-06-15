DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Jack Gmail's avatar
Jack Gmail
18h

Northeast Kingdom! Interesting society up there. Visit John McLaughry (AKA Nestle Frobish of the World Wide Committee for Fair Play for Frogs) Apply for Moose roadkill.

J.

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1 reply by Craig Fuller
Michael Michaud's avatar
Michael Michaud
20h

My family are all Vermonters… the state has changed a great deal over the last coupla decades. I visit several times a year mostly concentrating on the Northeast Kingdom and the Stowe area. My father and mother left in 1935 as newly married teens and moved to Philly then South Jersey and later went “home” to VT to be buried. I’m here on LeComte Bay outside Cambridge and am Delmarva through and through. VT is beautiful but so is Delmarva!

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