DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Craig Fuller's avatar
Craig Fuller
10h

Thanks for the comment. I don't really disagree (as a boomer). And, before I listened to Pelley's explanation I felt like maybe he had just had it and intended to get the axe. Seems not the case, and also seems there are many mixed signals. Then, we have Leslie Stahl....mid-80s. I think some people just cannot give up something for the unknown, but every time I've done it, things kind of get better.

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Jim Sather's avatar
Jim Sather
11h

As to Pelley he had a long run. But in real life no one has a job for life except maybe politicians

Time for Boomers to move on and I am a Boomer

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