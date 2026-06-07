Sunday Survey / CBS News in the News
It is often said that news organizations should report the news not be in the news. That has not been the case recently at CBS, especially with changes at the long running 60 Minutes.
The sudden dismissal of 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley after his nearly four-decade career with CBS has sparked much comment. He is now telling in great detail his side of the events leading to his departure. An interview is below.
However, before you listen to his story, what do you think generally?
So, if you would like a real behind the scenes look at just what occurred from Scott Pelley’s perspective, here is a recent interview on the subject…it is personal and powerful.
If you watch some or all of the interview, have your views changed?
Last week’s survey results…
WOW…..dissatisfaction runs pretty deep among participating DECADE SEVEN readers when it comes to the political parties: Nation percentage dissatisfied with both parties - 43%; D7 respondents dissatisfied with both parties - 80%.
And, here are the national survey results on this question from the New York Times.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
I’m taking the week off and there may not be a Sunday Survey next week. But, I will be back!
Thanks for the comment. I don't really disagree (as a boomer). And, before I listened to Pelley's explanation I felt like maybe he had just had it and intended to get the axe. Seems not the case, and also seems there are many mixed signals. Then, we have Leslie Stahl....mid-80s. I think some people just cannot give up something for the unknown, but every time I've done it, things kind of get better.
As to Pelley he had a long run. But in real life no one has a job for life except maybe politicians
Time for Boomers to move on and I am a Boomer