It is often said that news organizations should report the news not be in the news. That has not been the case recently at CBS, especially with changes at the long running 60 Minutes.

The sudden dismissal of 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley after his nearly four-decade career with CBS has sparked much comment. He is now telling in great detail his side of the events leading to his departure. An interview is below.

However, before you listen to his story, what do you think generally?

So, if you would like a real behind the scenes look at just what occurred from Scott Pelley’s perspective, here is a recent interview on the subject…it is personal and powerful.

Click on the image to view the conversation

If you watch some or all of the interview, have your views changed?

Last week’s survey results…

WOW…..dissatisfaction runs pretty deep among participating DECADE SEVEN readers when it comes to the political parties: Nation percentage dissatisfied with both parties - 43%; D7 respondents dissatisfied with both parties - 80%.

And, here are the national survey results on this question from the New York Times.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

I’m taking the week off and there may not be a Sunday Survey next week. But, I will be back!