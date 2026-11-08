Voters told elected officials in overwhelming numbers that they are unhappy about the economy and how it impacts them. The message was clear and brought more change across the political landscape than we’ve seen in decades. However, if the message is clear, the solution is much more difficult to see. And, that makes me wonder….

Last week’s results…

Well, DECADE SEVEN participating readers proved to be active voters with more than half voting before the polls opened on Election Day. As several pointed out, the survey did not provide a box for those who went to their polling place days in advance to vote…apologies.

Most importantly, thanks for voting. The Midterm Elections certainly demonstrated that voting does make a difference!