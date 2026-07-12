Well, we’re 113 days away from the midterm elections. So, I’m wondering how people are feeling about Congressional leadership for 2027…

Last week’s results…

Ouch! Turns out celebrating Independence Day last weekend did not lift the spirits for many participating DECADE SEVEN readers.

In fact, more than one in four felt more pessimistic, while just over half had not changed their outlook.

Enjoy your Sunday and thanks for sharing your views.