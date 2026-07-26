One year ago, the Sunday Survey checked out readers views on the two major political parties. I thought it might be interesting to revisit the same question. Regardless of your own party affiliation, share what you are thinking about the parties today.

Last Week’s Results…

So, DECADE SEVEN’s participating readers (and there were a lot of you) diverged from the national survey results which are also shown below. Basically, far fewer indicated that the “economy, unemployment and jobs was the issue area of greatest concern which was the case with the national audience. More than two out of three worry most about “threats to democratic values and norms.”

And, here are the results from a recent national survey asking the same question:

As always, thanks to all who shared their views!