Nantucket fireworks on the beach

There was a lot to reflect on this weekend. I, for one, kept my focus local on celebrations in the small town in which we find ourselves. This made for an experience much more enjoyable than retaining a Washington focus. Seeing throngs of people gathering locally to celebrate freedom and independence provided more than a few “faith in America” moments.

How do you feel?

Last week’s results…

So, participating DECADE SEVEN readers sense the concern about the United States felt around the world. And, clearly the concern is warranted according to a recent international study by the Pew Research Center. However, it is not quite as bad as our readers may think.

The critical question is how long will it take to regain the respect that allows us to lead.

Recent Pew Research Center study results…

However you may be feeling, we wish you the very best during this weekend where we celebrate our freedoms