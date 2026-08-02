Rather than posing a new question this week, I invite you to reflect on how DECADE SEVEN readers’ perception of the two major political parties has changed over a one year period. It just might not be what you think.

Same questions one year later / different results

The look back at attitudes about the Republican and Democratic parties one year ago vs. today proved most interesting. Is many ways, the results reflect challenges Al From and I have been talking about for months where attitudes about the Republican Party are negative, but Democrats have not found a message or a messenger that work in their favor. The question is, will they find either in the next 93 days before the midterm election?

The responses to the same two questions one year apart were subjected to detailed analysis. A summary of the analysis follows with the data at the end of the article. Remember that participating readers, regardless of party, were invited to answer each survey question.

An analysis of a survey of DECADE SEVEN readers suggests that attitudes of participating readers toward both major political parties became modestly more negative between 2025 and 2026, but the deterioration was considerably greater for the Democratic Party. Republicans remained substantially less popular overall, although their standing improved slightly at the margins.

Key Takeaways

The Republican Party remains deeply unpopular. Negative ratings declined only slightly, from 91% unfavorable in 2025 (84% very, 7% somewhat) to 92% unfavorable in 2026 (80% very, 12% somewhat). While total unfavorable sentiment was essentially unchanged (+1 point), the intensity softened: “Very unfavorable” fell from 84% to 80% (-4). “Very favorable” increased from 2% to 3%. This suggests that while few respondents became supporters of the GOP, a small number shifted from intense opposition to a less negative view.

The Democratic Party experienced a significant decline. Favorability dropped from 46% in 2025 (4% very, 42% somewhat) to 34% in 2026 (5% very, 29% somewhat). Unfavorable ratings climbed from 54% to 67% , a 13-point increase . The increase was driven by both: Somewhat unfavorable: 31% → 37% (+6) Very unfavorable: 23% → 30% (+7) The Democratic Party moved from being viewed almost evenly (46/54) to being viewed decidedly negatively (34/67).

The gap between the parties narrowed. In 2025, Democrats enjoyed a 37-point advantage in net favorability over Republicans. By 2026, that advantage had shrunk to roughly 25 points , primarily because Democratic ratings deteriorated rather than because Republicans became substantially more popular.



Overall Interpretation

The dominant story is erosion in Democratic standing rather than a Republican resurgence among DECADE SEVEN participating readers. The Republican Party remains overwhelmingly unpopular with this sample, but opposition has become slightly less intense. The Democratic Party, by contrast, lost meaningful support over the year, with many respondents shifting from somewhat favorable to somewhat or very unfavorable.

Results from last week’s survey…

Results from the same survey one year ago…

Thanks for sharing your views.