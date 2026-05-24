Content delivery options...let me count the ways!

Let’s take this Sunday off and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend! You will find a new survey next Sunday morning!

However, last week’s survey provided good insights into preferences around the format of online newsletters. So, that is the focus of this week’s Sunday Survey and it will come with a bit more commentary.

Results from last week….

Receiving newsletter content:

There is a lively discussion going on these days about how people prefer to receive content in their newsletters. The platform that DECADE SEVEN uses delivers each post to each subscriber in an individual email. It also places that post on a homepage, where all posts can be viewed. It’s interesting to note, with this first question, that 72% of subscribers either strongly agree or somewhat agree that they’d like to see posts individually in their email, while 20% disagree with that and 9% have no opinion.

But before we jump to a conclusion that individual posts are the strong preference, we need to consider the second question that was asked, where 75% of participating subscribers say they either strongly or somewhat agree with the notion that posts should be provided in a menu where the subscriber can pick and choose what they’re interested in. 17% disagree, and 8% have no opinion.

As a wise person once said in the course of a political debate, “I have friends on both sides, and I’m sticking with my friends.” Maybe the implication of the answers to these two polling questions is that we need to provide both the individual email posts along with a summary.

Summarizing video presentations:

Video presentations are becoming increasingly popular in online newsletters. I am pleased to be participating in a number of such conversations. However, I have been experimenting with providing a summary that explains what a subscriber will see if they watch the video. These summaries are well-read and appear to be something that’s quite popular. Thus, look for more summaries of video content.

A Summary of Posts

Let’s return to the concept of providing a summary of posts in a menu where subscribers can choose which individual posts they’d like to read. I have been experimenting with this concept and have been providing to paid subscribers a weekend summary of posts. The weekend summary of posts is called Weekend Update. It is well read and looks as though it might be something to open up to the entire subscriber population given that 88% indicated they would read or skim the post summary. This one is under consideration.

And, the response below seems to indicate that both a menu of posts on a weekly basis, as well as the individual posts, would satisfy the largest number of subscribers.

The Homepage:

One attractive feature of the platform used for DECADE SEVEN is that every time a post is published, it’s placed automatically onto the DECADE SEVEN homepage. It’s encouraging to see that 64% of the respondents indicated that they frequently or occasionally are inclined to go to a home page to look at the items that have been previously published. There is now a button at the bottom of each post that allows you to simply click on it to go to the homepage and look at what has been published. The homepage for DECADE SEVEN includes a lot of additional information and some resources that you might find of interest. Just click HOMEPAGE to take a look.

Thanks to all who participated in this longer survey last Sunday. The results are helpful in finding the right mix when publishing and posting content.

Enjoy the rest of the Memorial Day weekend!