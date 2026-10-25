DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Pono
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I am so disgusted by the culture of self-dealing and self-promotion that Trump has cultivated and which some in our society, particularly among his own appointed officials, seem to be reveling in. They say the culture of an organization is set by leadership at the top. The same goes with a nation. The damage he has done is deplorable. I only hope we can recover.

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