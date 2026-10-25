The Wall Street Journal entered this weekend with a story titled: “Grift Becomes Bigger Issue for Voters in Final Days Before Midterms.” There are numerous examples with which we are familiar, but the polling reported on suggests that for some this has become the #1 issue. Something has sure happened because President Trump stood before reporters and said this:

“I want my people to be honest, and if they’re not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted,” he said. “If people are not honest, they’re stealing from me as president.”

Aside from remarkable irony, the statement supported the thrust of the WSJ story that senior White House officials are now worried about rising concerns with corruption and believe it is impacting how people have/will vote in the coming midterm elections.

So, what are you thinking?

Last week’s results…

Well, I guess I’m not alone in thinking that the Blue Wave is growing with over half of the responding readers looking for both the House and Senate to flip with leadership by the Democrats starting early next year. With just over a week to go, we will know soon!

See you next week!