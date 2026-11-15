While it is not clear to me that we have heard an entirely accurate explanation for just what caused it, the nation’s air traffic control system was put on hold for a few hours last Friday. We are certain to learn more, but for now…

Looking Back….

Just for the record, DECADE SEVEN readers did a pretty good job of predicting the Midterm Election results. With almost all of the votes counted, 57% of responding readers thought Democrats would capture both the House and Senate, as they did.

When it comes to the election and the economy, readers are optimistic with two out of three respondents saying they will be feeling somewhat (57%) or much (10%) better about the economy and affordability.