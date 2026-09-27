I had an interesting conversation this past week about the midterm election with the discussion focusing on the role of the independent (or, as I refer to them, unaligned) voter. For many, national political parties are becoming less relevant. However, in the 36 days remaining before the November 3rd Election Day, the two political parties are in the spotlight as we discuss who will control the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

That said, I’m curious to learn just how DECADE SEVEN readers are feeling about political alignment…and, so that is the topic of our 100% anonymous survey today.

Results from last week’s survey…

Well, once again participating DECADE SEVEN readers are clearly voters! The survey had a strong response to the question of whether you know who you are voting for already. Remarkably, 92% of respondents know who they will vote for (71%), or they have pretty much made up their mind (21%).

By the way, this is why all this campaign funding in the last month is not as determinative as some think.

The good news is, we only have about a month to go!

Thanks for sharing your views.