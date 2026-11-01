Tuesday is Election Day!

So, let’s look at where the DECADE SEVEN community is casting their votes.

Last week’s results…

Well, participating readers are definitely aligned with the national trend that has moved corruption to the top of the list of concerns this year. In many polls across the country it is number two to the economy and in some places it has become the number one concern.

Pundits from both sides are saying they did not see this one coming. Indeed, the fusion of the economy and corruption is proving, in my view, a powerful influence on moving votes away from Republicans. The notion that some are making billions while others struggle to pay for gas and food is something that will likely shape the national conversation for some time.