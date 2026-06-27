President George Washington depicted at 64 years old at the end of his second term in office, engraving by G. Petit after Lansdowne portrait by Gilbert Stuart, c. 1900. (MVLA)

George Washington offered in his Farewell Address, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations.” More than a century later, Dwight D. Eisenhower reminded us that “Our prestige in the world depends on our conduct at home and abroad.” Respect cannot be demanded; it is earned through consistency, integrity, competence, and a willingness to lead by example. American foreign policy is at its strongest not when others fear us most, but when they believe we are worthy of their confidence.

It has long been my belief that a nation’s influence rests on more than military strength or economic power. It depends just as much on whether other nations respect its judgment, trust its commitments, and believe its word. Allies are more willing to stand with us, adversaries more cautious in confronting us, and opportunities for peaceful resolution more abundant when the United States is regarded as a principled and reliable leader.

Recently, the Pew Research Center surveyed people in multiple countries to understand whether and how much attitudes have changed in the level of respect people have for the United States. I’ll share those findings, but first….

Last week’s results….

Most have decided with about half staying around home and half traveling. Of those traveling about 2 out of 3 will stay in the US and 1 out of three will go abroad.

Thanks for sharing your views….