Sunday Survey / Staying with Travel
So, what are your plans?
Having focused on Vermont at the beginning of the week, I’m curious about summer travel.
Last week’s results…
Well, Vermont did pretty well on the state desirability scale among participating DECADE SEVEN readers. That pleases me, because I most certainly enjoyed my tour of the state. Here’s what readers thought.
Thanks for sharing your views!
Granted we are currently driving across the country. To LA and now in Texas on the way back to Easton, Maryland. Home will seem quite wonderful until we leave for Maine for two months after Labor Day!