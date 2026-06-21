DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Lyn Banghart's avatar
Lyn Banghart
3h

Granted we are currently driving across the country. To LA and now in Texas on the way back to Easton, Maryland. Home will seem quite wonderful until we leave for Maine for two months after Labor Day!

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