So, we had the President address the nation about threats to our democracy; but, I wonder what do voters consider to be the top issue of the day?

A national survey just recently asked Americans what they considered the most important issue among five….so, I’ll ask you.

Last week’s results…

I think the participating readers are pretty much in sync with the so called experts…

And, here is a deep dive by the New York Times sharing what “experts” think about the outcome of the midterm elections: READ HERE .