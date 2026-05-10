DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Marilyn Pfarr's avatar
Marilyn Pfarr
May 10

Loved the David Brooks’ address at Yale, thank you for sharing with your readers. I love reading insights from both of you.

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