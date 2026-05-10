Here’s a break from our day to day realities…UFOs!

This past week the Trump administration released files heretofore classified on UFOs. Seems there is more to come, but there were initial videos of just what, we don’t know.

What do you think?

Last week’s results…

The news gets tougher and tougher for many, but we are a resilient group with only 3% of participating readers “avoiding the news;” or, maybe we just can’t look away.