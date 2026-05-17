Today, news organizations and those of us writing newsletters are delivering content to you in various ways. So, most readers and subscribers are likely seeing lists of stories we can select from; or, as with DECADE SEVEN, subscribers receive individual posts as they are published. With a number of options, I thought it would be timely to check in and let you share your preferences below.

Thanks for taking a few moments to share your preferences.

Last week’s survey…

Well, in breaking news, none of our participating readers registered a personal experience with an extraterrestrial. I was hoping for one or two. In fact, about half of our participating readers have some doubts about visitors from space, with only 14% thinking it is likely.

After all the build up about the release of top secret UFO files, this story seems to have evaporated.