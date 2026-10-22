Our candidate forum for the Talbot County Board of Education occurred on October 21st and included six of the seven candidates seeking a place on the school board.

Each candidate was given one minute to introduce themselves. We then had a conversation for just over an hour and concluded with each candidate given two minutes for a conclusion.

Several very important issues were focused upon with the candidates all sharing their views in passionate and constructive comments.

I hope you enjoy the conversation. Please CLICK HERE or on the image below to view the forum (please advance about 20 minutes in when the program begins).

Summary of the Forum conversation…

The October 21 Talbot County Board of Education forum revealed broad agreement on supporting teachers, improving academic achievement, and preparing students for varied futures. The clearest differences concerned how to assess the school system’s performance, how urgently its approach should change, and whether a parental-rights pledge associated with Moms for Liberty strengthens family participation or introduces unwanted political influence.

Jessica Bellis welcomed participants on behalf of the Avalon Foundation, which presented the forum in partnership with the Spy. Moderator Craig Fuller framed the evening as a conversation about education rather than a debate. Six candidates participated, including incumbent board president Emily Jackson and vice president Amy Dodson.

The following summarizes candidates’ statements in the transcript; numerical claims and descriptions of district accomplishments are reported as their views, rather than independently verified findings.

The leading issues discussed

Academic achievement and how to measure it. This was the central policy discussion. Lisa Hayes argued that advancing students without the skills needed for their next grade or graduation amounts to “failing our students without failing them.” She cited substantial percentages of students falling below proficiency in reading, mathematics, and science.

Jackson and Dodson acknowledged the need for improvement but argued that statewide proficiency figures alone give an incomplete picture. They emphasized student growth, early-literacy gains, school report cards, Advanced Placement achievement, and accomplishments outside testing. Jackson described more frequent board review of data by grade and demographic group. Anne Rosen also questioned judging students through a single test and favored ongoing assessment and communication with families.

Tutoring, intervention, and individualized support. Candidates supported additional help, including one-to-one tutoring, small-group instruction, mentoring, and partnerships with community organizations. The READ Alliance program, which pays older students to tutor younger readers, received particular attention. Special education, support for gifted students, and the difficulty of scheduling interventions without sacrificing core instruction also arose.

Discipline, safety, and attendance. Candidates agreed that students need safe classrooms and teachers need conditions in which they can teach. Rosen and Hayes emphasized consistent consequences and stronger support for teachers. Kate Taylor-Logan and Xavier Rahim stressed understanding the circumstances behind behavior and absences, building relationships, and helping students feel connected to school. Jackson described the board’s advocacy for changes to state discipline regulations and greater local authority. Dodson highlighted safety measures and reported benefits from the cell-phone ban.

Parental involvement and political independence. The most pointed disagreement involved the parental-rights pledge. Hayes and Rosen defended their decisions to sign it. Taylor-Logan, Dodson, and Jackson opposed commitments associated with an outside organization. Rahim focused on accommodating families with different capacities for involvement, without taking an explicit position on the pledge.

Preparation for life after graduation. Participants supported pathways beyond a four-year college degree, including technical training, apprenticeships, military service, and local employment. Discussion included career and technical education, dual enrollment with Chesapeake College, and partnerships with employers.

Funding and accountability. The incumbents described rising costs, expiring grants, pressure on reserves, and declining enrollment. Hayes emphasized demonstrating measurable results for taxpayer spending. Jackson stressed evaluating programs and redirecting resources where necessary.

Amy Dodson

Dodson grounded her candidacy in her experience as a parent of three public-school students, including a son with Down syndrome, and as the spouse of a longtime teacher. Special education and staff support were central to her remarks.

She defended the district’s progress while acknowledging continuing needs. She pointed to early-literacy improvements, school report-card ratings, additional instructional assistants, and interventions such as high-school Flex Block and middle-school Level Up. She argued that a single assessment should not define students or the school system.

On special education, Dodson described a population with widely varying needs and supported additional staffing and interventions. She also noted that medical appointments and therapies can contribute to absences among students with disabilities.

Safety was another priority. She cited school resource officers in every building, staff emergency-alert lanyards, and consideration of weapons-detection systems. She reported that principals had observed stronger engagement and less bullying following the cell-phone ban.

Dodson opposed the outside parental-rights pledge, saying her commitments should be to the oath of office and board ethics requirements. On finances, she highlighted the achievement of a $60,000 starting teacher salary while warning that depleted reserves and rising costs require careful prioritization.

Lisa Hayes

Hayes presented herself as an advocate for higher expectations, stronger accountability, and closer partnerships with parents and teachers. She drew on more than 36 years in early childhood development and her family’s multigenerational involvement in Talbot County schools.

Her principal concern was that students are progressing through school without adequate foundational skills. She called for more individualized tutoring, earlier intervention, and sufficient enrichment for gifted students. She recognized successful literacy work but argued that improvement must translate into readiness for the next grade and life after graduation.

Hayes said some teachers do not feel heard in decisions affecting their classrooms. She favored regular conversations with staff and greater teacher input, alongside clear and consistently enforced discipline policies.

She defended signing the parental-rights pledge, distinguishing it from a campaign pledge or endorsement agreement. She said her commitment concerned parents’ access to information and their role in educational and medical decisions, and defended the local organization’s intentions.

Her financial message was that spending must produce measurable results. She promised to question existing approaches, seek transparency, and change direction when investments fail to deliver.

Emily Jackson

Jackson emphasized eight years of board experience, including three as president, and the value of informed, collaborative governance. She combined a defense of district accomplishments with acknowledgment that too many students remain below grade-level expectations.

She argued for examining academic growth, differences among student groups, and proximity to proficiency thresholds. She described the board’s move toward quarterly, more detailed review of achievement data and emphasized consulting teachers about effective interventions.

On discipline, Jackson said the board had unanimously sought greater local authority and changes to state regulations. On attendance, she emphasized sustained communication with families about the importance of classroom participation and how absences are counted.

Jackson strongly opposed the parental-rights pledge, arguing that it could not be separated from its sponsoring organization. She also stressed respecting parents whose circumstances limit their participation and those who entrust educators with considerable responsibility.

She highlighted expanded career programs, teacher compensation and development, safety investments, and facility improvements. Facing enrollment-related revenue pressures, she supported evaluating programs’ results and making difficult spending decisions.

Kate Taylor-Logan

Taylor-Logan emphasized adaptability, practical learning, and community connections. Her background includes military service, community college, graduate education, communications work, diesel mechanics, and work as a boat captain.

She supported strong reading and mathematics instruction while urging schools to use local waterways, museums, parks, businesses, and skilled workers as educational resources. She advocated protecting arts, music, languages, and trades.

On attendance and discipline, she favored compassion, identifying underlying problems, and motivating students through their interests. Drawing on her own experience, she described athletics as an incentive that kept her engaged in school. She said dangerous situations require immediate action, while other problems may respond to supportive rather than punitive approaches.

Taylor-Logan opposed the Moms for Liberty pledge and outside political influence. Her closing emphasis was on whether graduates discover their abilities, feel they belong in Talbot County, and can envision meaningful futures there.

Xavier Rahim

Rahim drew on his experience as both a former participant and a current staff member at Building African American Minds. His consistent theme was collaboration among schools, families, community organizations, and employers.

He praised peer tutoring and emphasized that students struggle for different reasons. Community organizations, he argued, can develop relationships that help identify needs and bring family perspectives into school discussions.

On attendance, he described students facing responsibilities at home and others who feel more comfortable in after-school settings than classrooms. His response centered on trust, belonging, and additional support for teachers.

Rahim urged schools to accommodate both highly involved parents and those with limited availability. He supported stronger employer partnerships and career guidance so students can find appropriate individual paths. He acknowledged limited school-board policy experience while emphasizing his daily work with students and willingness to listen and make difficult decisions.

Anne Rosen

Rosen emphasized her experience as a teacher, counselor, parent, and grandparent. Classroom disruption, teacher frustration, and concerns involving special education helped motivate her candidacy.

She argued that learning suffers when teachers cannot maintain orderly classrooms. She called for consistent consequences, clear expectations, teacher involvement in curriculum and discipline decisions, and careful use of existing staff expertise.

Rosen supported READ Alliance and other creative tutoring arrangements. She also advocated reinforcing writing and mathematics across subjects, including scientific writing and data interpretation. She favored regular progress reports so families can respond before problems become entrenched.

She proposed using beginning-of-year meetings to explain attendance, grading, and discipline policies. Defending her pledge signature, she acknowledged that she had not investigated the sponsoring organization beforehand and insisted it would not dictate her decisions.

Rosen supported expanding technical education and dual enrollment, while asking for clearer evidence of participation, completion, and graduates’ readiness for employment or further study.

Summary by ChatGPT