Early in the 1980s during my time at the White House, I met a young Dr. Tony Fauci. He was in the West Wing to talk about a growing concern around something the world came to know as HIV AIDS. He was clear, thoughtful and clearly the best informed individual in the room about public health.

Dr. Fauci and I would see one another over the years from time to time as health issues confronted the Reagan Administration. My respect for him only grew as he helped not just the Administration I was part of, but successive White House policy makers of both parties in the years that would follow.

My thought in the early days of the COVID pandemic was that the nation and the world were fortunate that Dr. Fauci had remained one of the nation’s leading health care experts in the Federal government.

Just as a reminder…

The official U.S. estimate is approximately 1.2 million deaths involving COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Much was learned in the battle against this pandemic, and approaches were modified as more experience was gained. At the center of this, was Dr. Tony Fauci who would advance and fund new approaches to vaccinations which dramatically changed the course of the disease and what could have been an even more tragic death toll.

That was then and this is now. So, why is Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on an all out assault on Dr. Fauci?

The more this battle has grown, the more curious and puzzled I’ve become. I honestly know of no one more dedicated in a professional life to protecting the lives of people here and around the world. Dr. Tony Fauci could have departed long before he retired, he is now 85, for a lucrative career without constant pressures he faced in Washington. But, he stayed.

Now, a Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has a history of fighting against vaccines and embracing beliefs lacking scientific support oversaw the release of tens of thousands of emails along with diary entries by Fauci. These stimulated Senator Paul to hold hearings and signal well in advance that Dr. Fauci had lied to the American people with regard to COVID..

Really? Lied about what?

Digging into past positions proved enlightening.

It should be said that Senator Paul is a medical doctor; however, his specialty is ophthalmology. He is an eye surgeon and had a practice for 17 years before being elected to the Senate in 2010. He held strong positions about vaccination before COVID, saying in during a February 2015 CNBC interview amid the measles controversy, “I’ve heard of many tragic cases of walking, talking, normal children who wound up with profound mental disorders after vaccines.” And, before that on August 21, 2009, while beginning his first Senate campaign, Paul was interviewed by Alex Jones during the H1N1 influenza pandemic. The possibility of mandatory H1N1 vaccination came up and Paul said, “The first sort of thing you see with martial law is mandates.” He was referring to discussion of making H1N1 vaccination mandatory.

So, over the past few years, let’s examine the friction points between Senator Paul and Dr. Fauci around COVID one at a time:

1. Natural immunity: This relates to Senator Paul’s strongly held view that previous COVID infection generated significant immunity and that public policy was too reluctant to acknowledge it. Early in the battle against COVID, this was not entirely clear and public health officials, including Dr. Fauci, were reluctant to believe the pandemic would stop spreading because contracting illness from COVID a second time would be unlikely. Later, it was found that infection did produce meaningful immunity, and public-health policy was initially reluctant to give prior infection the weight it deserved. Where Paul went too far was in assuming that this immunity would make reinfection exceedingly rare. The arrival of new variants proved otherwise.

2. Reinfection and variants: In time Paul’s March 2021 argument essentially assumed that immune memory would make reinfection exceedingly uncommon. That didn’t anticipate the degree of antigenic evolution SARS-CoV-2 would undergo. Here, Dr. Fauci’s response—variants could alter the equation—proved prescient.

3. Schools: The decision to send students home clearly had consequences and will be long debated. Fauci didn’t have the tools to fight the pandemic that would come, and he was clearly more protective in his posture. In reviewing the approach, one 2025 systematic review covering 57 studies found substantial learning losses associated with prolonged closure and improvement following reopening. Paul was raising precisely this concern in May 2020, unusually early. The reality is that Fauci’s initial caution occurred when mortality, transmission and pediatric risks weren’t well characterized and vaccines didn’t exist.

4. Masks: Paul and Fauci had a dramatic March 2021 confrontation. Paul made a correct argument that immunity radically changed an individual’s risk; then, took the position that permanent universal masking wasn’t justified merely because zero risk couldn’t be demonstrated. But Fauci specifically warned Paul about variants. Variants subsequently produced substantial breakthrough infections and reinfections—the precise uncertainty Fauci raised.

5. Vaccines: Fauci deserves credit for advancing and funding work on vaccines. Fauci/NIAID played an important role, particularly in the NIH-Moderna vaccine. NIAID scientists and Moderna collaborators developed mRNA-1273, and NIAID supported its clinical development.

At the center of the federal public-health response was Fauci, whose NIAID helped advance vaccine research—including the NIH-Moderna partnership—that ultimately produced vaccines remarkably quickly and dramatically reduced severe illness and death.

While COVID vaccines didn’t produce the durable sterilizing immunity that some early public messaging implied when their effectiveness against infection deteriorated significantly with time and new variants. Their protection against severe disease and death was enormously important. Paul’s criticisms of mandates and one-size-fits-all vaccination policy shouldn’t obscure that fundamental result of vaccine initiatives.

6. Mandates: Paul’s historic opposition to mandates was in evidence from the start. In fairness, his strongest argument wasn’t “vaccines don’t work.” It was that mandates treated very different people as though they were immunologically identical. A previously infected healthy 25-year-old and an immunologically naive 75-year-old faced dramatically different risk-benefit calculations. Moreover, as protection against infection and transmission diminished, one of the strongest arguments for compulsory vaccination—preventing infection of other people—became weaker. Whether that makes mandates wrong remains an ongoing policy question.

7. Lab leak: So, this topic creates a good deal of publicity and heat in the debate. Paul was correct that laboratory origin shouldn’t have been dismissed as conspiratorial and deserved rigorous investigation. But, my reading of Fauci’s public and private statements do not support a case that he dismissed such an inquiry.

The record shows that Fauci and scientists with whom he was communicating took a possible laboratory origin seriously in early 2020. That is not evidence of a cover-up; it is evidence that they were considering competing hypotheses. Fauci subsequently favored zoonotic emergence but continued to say a laboratory accident could not be ruled out.

Senator Paul, who engages in the dramatic, seemingly went too far in July 2021 when he suggested essentially all the evidence pointed toward a laboratory origin.

The WHO’s 2025 SAGO assessment still found that available scientific evidence favored the spread of the disease from animals to humans while emphasizing that important information remains unavailable and that laboratory origin cannot be excluded.

“WHO SAGO assessment” refers to evaluations and reports produced by the World Health Organization's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO). SAGO is an independent international advisory group established to study how new and re-emerging pathogens—including SARS-CoV-2—emerge and cause outbreaks.

8. Gain-of-function: This, of course, directly relates to the “lab leak” disagreement. Gain-of-function research is medical research that genetically alters an organism in a way that may enhance the biological functions of gene products. (Find more detail HERE). There is a broad range of research done under this heading.

Fauci’s May 2021 statement that NIH “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute” was too categorical.

During Lawrence Tabak’s 2024 testimony, he was asked whether NIH funded gain-of-function research at WIV through EcoHealth, he answered, “If you are speaking about the generic term, yes, we did.”

He immediately explained that the generic term is broader than the regulated category Fauci says he was discussing.

It is fair to say that Paul had legitimate grounds to challenge Fauci’s wording. But demonstrating that Fauci gave Congress an overly broad answer is different from demonstrating that he knowingly lied.

9. Did NIH-funded research create SARS-CoV-2? To be a bit more precise on the Wuhan research….Paul said during his confrontation with Fauci that he wasn’t claiming the particular NIH-funded viruses caused the pandemic. Fauci maintained that the documented viruses were genetically too distant from SARS-CoV-2 to constitute its direct precursor.

Here is the key: nothing subsequently disclosed has established that those particular NIH-funded viruses produced SARS-CoV-2.

10. Transparency and scientific certainty: So, it comes down to this…Senator Paul argues that government scientists should have distinguished more carefully between “this is our best current assessment” and “the science has settled this question.”

I doubt that Dr. Fauci would disagree with that, and he repeatedly left the door open on issues that Senator Paul focused upon. However, investigating the past years after the pandemic has been defeated, is a lot different than being in the middle of a pandemic that lead to over one million deaths in the United States. The demand for answers and best judgements was unrelenting from the American people, Administration officials, health officials world wide and the U.S. Congress that includes a doctor from Kentucky.

It’s the Senator from Kentucky who seems the fiercest proponent of the case we were deceived.

I believed then as well as now that Dr. Fauci did what he had done for decades. He worked relentlessly to find ways to protect people and save lives. If I had a vote in Congress, I’d vote to thank him not hold him in contempt.

A Look Back….