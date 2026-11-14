DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Mike Starling's avatar
Mike Starling
1h

Missing from this roster of how complex the myriad systems are and how they are all being upgraded in segments is COMPETENT oversight - that understands critical dependencies and does rigorous test environment upgrades and ONLY attempts putting critical upgrades on line at the least disruptive traffic demands. Why oh why does L3 “own” such a critical life-safety infrastructure? Duff’s “democrat cities” blame is specious and shows desperation to avoid accountability. Where was the redundancy when instability was evident. If your mic doesnt work, you switch to the other. If neither works you blame aging copper which is poppycock - it was your engineering design and operational management that failed.

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