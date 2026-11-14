Erin Schaff / New York Times

I learned from repeated experiences that when someone runs into a room to explain what just happened, much of what is shared is wrong and, at best, it is very incomplete. So, when Trump officials rushed before cameras to explain what was happening across the country during a nationwide ground stoppage, I wondered why we were not hearing from the FAA Administrator and how something so complex could be explained by suggesting we need to double the budget for modernization to get rid of old copper wiring.

More than a decade ago, I was very much involved in the air traffic control modernization effort while representing general aviation and as a member of an FAA Advisory Council.

To explain the complexity in a simple form, modernization is not like going out and just buying a new iPhone and then watching it upload your data in the cloud from your old iPhone. A better comparison would be to suggest that someone is changing the myriad of components inside your iPhone to modernize it while you are still trying to make calls, text and take photographs.

One of the key companies identified at the heart of the ATC modernization effort is L3 Harris Technologies. In various forms, they have been at this for almost 30 years because modernization is actually an ongoing process across a wide range of complex systems.

There are many questions that need to be asked. A friend and former FAA Administrator, Mike Whitaker, published an article this morning that thoughtfully raises key critical questions. Mike and I are both associated with a group of people having broad aviation and aerospace experience comprising The Aspect Group.



I think you will find Mike Whitaker’s article from The Whitaker Report enlightening as we all work to understand many of the key issues involved in the shutdown: ATC Meltdown/Comms Failure.

More about our Air Traffic Control Technology

So, while we cannot know for sure just what happened, if you are interested in taking a deeper dive into one of the companies critical to operating, maintaining and modernizing the U.S. ATC system, here is a review of what L3Harris Technologies has been doing for decades.

L3Harris Technologies is one of the Federal Aviation Administration’s most important private-sector technology contractors. Its systems support the communications and surveillance infrastructure used by air traffic controllers throughout the United States.

The company, originally Harris Corporation, has been providing critical FAA telecommunications services under its principal infrastructure contract since 2002.

Portions of the infrastructure L3Harris operates originated more than 20 years ago, but major modernization efforts are underway. The age of the equipment varies considerably among telecommunications, aircraft surveillance and digital communications systems.

L3Harris is not responsible for all the FAA’s aging air traffic control equipment. Its responsibilities are concentrated in telecommunications, aircraft surveillance, digital communications, network security and associated managed services.

L3Harris is responsible for an exceptionally important part of the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure. Some of its underlying technology is decades old, but the company is engaged in two significant modernization programs. The most useful oversight question is no longer simply how old the systems are, but how much obsolete infrastructure remains in active service and whether the modernization timetable is sufficient to eliminate the associated risks.

1. Principal services L3Harris provides

FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure (FTI)

Operates the nationwide communications network connecting air traffic control centers, airport towers, radar installations, weather stations and other FAA facilities. Carries voice, radar, flight, weather and administrative data.

Original contract: 2002

Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B)

Operates ground stations that receive aircraft position broadcasts based on satellite navigation, delivering surveillance information to controllers and supporting traffic and weather information services.

Original contract: 2007; major network deployment completed 2014

Data Communications (Data Comm)

Enables air traffic controllers to exchange digital instructions with aircraft, reducing dependence on voice radio communications and minimizing communication errors.

Contract awarded: 2012; major deployment 2015–2021

Network operations and cybersecurity

Provides continuous network monitoring, maintenance, redundant communications routes, secure network gateways and technical support to meet the FAA’s stringent availability requirements.

Ongoing services across multiple contracts

L3Harris reports that its FTI network connects more than 4,400 FAA sites, supports over 29,000 telecommunications services and delivers approximately 99.99971% service availability.

2. Estimated age of the principal equipment

These are estimates of the age of original deployment generations as of November 2026, not verified ages of every component currently in service.

The age estimates are grounded in the FAA’s original FTI deployment records, its 2014 ADS-B completion milestone and its Data Comm rollout history. The copper estimate is broader because some legacy wiring predates the L3Harris contract, and public inventories do not establish installation years for individual circuits or devices.

An important distinction: A communications system can have a 23-year operating history while employing routers, switches, radios and software installed considerably more recently. Contract dates alone cannot establish average equipment age.

3. Major modernization underway in 2026

Two developments are especially relevant to judging whether L3Harris is operating obsolete equipment.

FTI telecommunications modernization

As of May 2026:

Over 50%

of network modernization completed

L3Harris announced on May 11, 2026, that it had passed the halfway point in replacing legacy telecommunications connections with fiber, wireless and satellite technologies.

The company reported installing 150–200 new network paths monthly and anticipated completing the program in 2027. This is a company-reported project milestone, not confirmation that half of all FAA equipment has been replaced.

ADS-B surveillance modernization

As of July 2026

700+

ground stations scheduled for upgrades

On July 1, 2026, L3Harris announced that the FAA had awarded it a new contract to modernize and continue operating the nationwide aircraft surveillance network through 2045.

The initial five-year contract value is approximately $913 million, with options extending the contractual period to 20 years.

The planned work includes modernizing more than 700 ground stations, strengthening security and expanding surveillance capability. The contract establishes a replacement program; it does not establish that the upgrades have already occurred.

4. Where aging equipment presents the greatest concern

The most consequential vulnerability appears to be the transition from traditional telecommunications infrastructure to modern Internet Protocol (IP) systems.

Historically, the FAA has depended on copper-based circuits and Time Division Multiplexing (TDM), technology that routes communications through dedicated channels.

The FAA’s FY2026 budget identifies several problems associated with maintaining these older systems:

Telecommunications providers are discontinuing TDM services.

Legacy circuits have become substantially more expensive to maintain.

Some essential hardware components are approaching the end of manufacturer support.

Older systems complicate cybersecurity and network modernization.

The FAA must maintain continuous operations while transitioning thousands of connections.

The FAA’s Project LIFT and infrastructure sustainment programs are intended to mitigate these risks while the transition proceeds.

Department of Transportation

The important issue is therefore not simply how old the equipment is. It is whether equipment remains supportable, secure, reliable and replaceable without disrupting critical air traffic operations.

An assessment of L3Harris’s infrastructure

You can find more information at:

May 2026 L3Harris modernization report

July 2026 ADS-B contract announcement

FAA FY2026 budget justification.

Note: ChatGPT assisted with research for the article.