When first starting my training in an aircraft, one very useful control knob was labeled “squelch.” With an ever so slight adjustment, the horrible hissing sound blasting over the small airplane’s speakers would disappear. What a useful little device!

There are a variety of definitions for squelch, but the one I think I like best is:

Squelch is used in two-way radios and VHF/UHF radio scanners to eliminate the sound of noise when the radio is not receiving a desired transmission.

Now, of course, much of this occurs automatically. However, the long ago learned technique for eliminating unwanted noise seems to describe exactly what I elected to do this past weekend.

To be honest about this past weekend, I applied squelch to President Trump’s transmissions.

This had a remarkable effect. I enjoyed local community gatherings and time with people who only wanted to celebrate in 4th of July events. Diane and I enjoyed dinner at the beach with people taking photos of the sunset, the fireworks and, of course, each other.

By adjusting Trump Squelch Control, I didn’t watch, listen or experience anything related to President Trump.

I am not suggesting this is a bold move or even a recommended one, but I can tell you, it is really a treat to eliminate the noise when not receiving a desired transmission.

Just thought I’d share….