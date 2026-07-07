DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Tolly Lewin's avatar
Tolly Lewin
3h

I am following the same plan but I love your name for it, "squelch". It really improves my quality of life and composure. Thanks!

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Julie M.'s avatar
Julie M.
3h

I haven't flown in years (as PIC) but will be using this term moving forward! Thanks, Craig!

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