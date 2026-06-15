DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Paula Reeder's avatar
Paula Reeder
1d

AH, Vermont! One of my favorite places in the universe. Hoping to make the move there before too long. ..Thank you for sharing your adventure. Looking forward to the next installment

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Ruth Smith's avatar
Ruth Smith
1d

This former Harley rider loves being along for your ride. Best one I ever did was Billings, MT (Harley national rally) to Albuquerque. There's still a Vespa in my garage, but I haven't started it in years...

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