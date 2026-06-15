So, I took a week off. Almost no news. No television and very little email. I highly recommend it. Here’s the story.

Ever since I first started riding BMW motorcycles around 2000, I’ve been attracted to the traditional annual rally. It just never seemed to work into a schedule. However, with a new BMW in the garage and being active but retired, a plan emerged: why not go to the rally held this year in Vermont?

A week ago, the start of a long-planned motorcycle adventure had finally arrived.

With Diane enjoying a week in Nantucket with friends, I loaded the BMW R1300RT, pointed it north, and set off for Essex Junction, Vermont, site of the 2026 BMW Motorcycle Owners of America Rally.

Maybe it’s from years of flying, but I still enjoy everything that comes before a motorcycle trip almost as much as the ride itself. There is the planning, of course. The maps. The weather forecasts. The search for interesting roads. The decisions about what to pack and what to leave behind. And then there is the anticipation—the knowledge that for the next several days the most important decision I will make is what road to take when I come to the next intersection.

The rally was the destination. But truthfully, the destination is often just an excuse to ride.

My route from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to Vermont and back would cover more than 1,300 miles over seven days. It would take me along the Delaware River, through the Catskills and Adirondacks, across Lake Champlain by ferry, around northern Vermont, through Smugglers’ Notch, and eventually down the full length of Vermont’s famed Route 100.

One reality I faced from the start, as one who loves to photograph beautiful places, you really can’t ride a motorcycle and take pictures at the same time. So, I began recording my notes throughout the day and at the end of each day to share the experience. That’s how assembling this became possible. I literally had over two dozen detailed notes of the experience over seven days. While there are some photographs, to fully experience what is described, you really must travel the roads and see for yourself these beautiful and positive places and people in our country.

So, the journey began on a warm Monday morning in June.

Leaving the Shore Behind

I rolled out from Trippe Creek shortly after 10 a.m. under clear skies and temperatures hovering around 70 degrees.

The BMW was fully loaded but handled the weight effortlessly. One of the wonderful features of modern touring motorcycles is how quickly they disappear beneath you. Once underway, the bike simply becomes an extension of the rider.

The first day’s objective was straightforward: reach the Port Jervis area of New York, roughly 245 miles away, chosen because it is the jump off point for one of the most highly regarded motorcycle rides in the region.

Trippe Creek to Port Jervis, NY / 245 miles

For the first few hours I worked my way north through familiar Mid-Atlantic landscapes. Eventually, however, the scenery began to change. The land grew hillier. The roads became more interesting. Traffic thinned.

By late afternoon I found myself riding through Milford, Pennsylvania.

Milford may be one of the most attractive small towns in the Northeast. Founded in the late eighteenth century and situated near the Delaware Water Gap, it retains much of its historic character. The broad tree-lined streets, nineteenth-century architecture, and relaxed pace create the feeling that the town somehow escaped many of the changes that transformed so much of the region.

As I rode through town, I thought about what might be on the minds of the people that live in this beautiful environment. Everyone looked friendly and welcoming on this beautiful June day. Every rider develops a mental catalog of places worth revisiting, and Milford immediately earned a place on that list.

From Milford, the road followed the Delaware River northward toward Port Jervis.

The final hour of riding proved to be the highlight of the day.

The road traced the river through heavily wooded terrain, passing hiking areas and stretches of protected land. The scenery became increasingly dramatic. The river itself served as a constant companion, appearing and disappearing through gaps in the trees as the road wound north.

By the time I arrived at my hotel just outside Port Jervis shortly before 4 p.m., I had covered approximately 245 miles and logged more than five hours in the saddle.

It had been one of those nearly perfect riding days when nothing goes wrong, the weather cooperates, and every mile seems to flow naturally into the next.

After parking the bike and settling into the hotel, my plans were simple: fuel the motorcycle, find dinner, and prepare for another day following the Delaware River.

The adventure was just beginning.

Following the Delaware

One of the pleasures of motorcycle travel is waking up in a place you did not know a few days earlier and discovering what lies beyond the next ridge, river bend, or small town.

I woke at sunrise on June 9.

The temperature was a crisp 54 degrees. The sky was clear. The weather forecast looked excellent.

Those are conditions that tend to make motorcyclists move a little faster getting dressed in the morning.

My destination for breakfast was Narrowsburg, New York, about an hour away, and what an hour it was!

The route north follows portions of the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway, widely regarded as one of the finest motorcycle roads in the Northeast. Running alongside the Delaware River for much of its length, the road combines sweeping curves, elevation changes, river views, and remarkably light traffic.

It is exactly the kind of road for which motorcycles were invented.

Narrowsburg itself is one of those towns that rewards travelers who avoid the interstate. Situated on the Delaware River and surrounded by wooded hills, it has evolved from a traditional river town into a vibrant community of artists, entrepreneurs, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Breakfast that morning was at the Tusten-Cochecton Branch Cooperative, known locally as the Tusten Co-op.

Great breakfast stop in Narrowsburg

A sausage and egg sandwich with a New York bagel and a strong cup of coffee made the visit memorable. Enjoyed after an hour of riding through beautiful countryside on a cool June morning, it somehow becomes exactly what you hoped breakfast would be.

After such a great start, I continued north.

Hawk’s Nest

Every motorcycle trip seems to feature one road that riders remember long after they have forgotten where they spent the night.

For many who travel through this region, that road is Hawk’s Nest.

Constructed in the 1930s and carved directly into the cliffs overlooking the Delaware River, Hawk’s Nest is one of the most photographed stretches of road in America. The route features a series of dramatic curves perched high above the river valley.

Courtesy of the U.S. National Park Service

The road has appeared in movies, television commercials, automotive advertisements, and countless motorcycle magazines.

Yet photographs never quite capture the experience.

The real pleasure lies in riding it.

The pavement snakes along the cliffside. The river sparkles below. Forested hills rise on both sides of the valley. Every turn reveals another view.

What makes Hawk’s Nest especially enjoyable is that it is not merely scenic. It is genuinely fun to ride.

Motorcyclists often speak of roads having rhythm. Hawk’s Nest has rhythm in abundance.

The curves connect naturally. Sight lines are good. Speeds remain moderate. A rider can focus on the road while still appreciating the scenery.

It is not a long stretch of pavement, but it earns its reputation.

From there I continued northward through Hancock and beyond, remaining largely committed to secondary roads rather than major highways.

That decision would define much of the trip.

Into the Adirondacks

By midday I found myself passing through Utica.

The city itself was warm and busy, and after a brief stop for fuel I was eager to continue toward the Adirondacks.

Within a relatively short distance the landscape changed once again.

The Adirondack Mountains cover more than six million acres, making Adirondack Park larger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Grand Canyon, and Great Smoky Mountains National Parks combined.

Unlike many national parks, however, the Adirondacks remain a working landscape where small towns, lakes, forests, and wilderness coexist.

For riders, the result is spectacular.

Roads wind around lakes, through forests, and over gentle mountain terrain. Traffic remains light. The scenery feels increasingly remote.

By late afternoon I arrived at Lake Pleasant.

The ride into town was among the most enjoyable of the day.

Lake Pleasant sits at the heart of Adirondack country. The surrounding forests, waterways, and mountains create an atmosphere of tranquility that feels increasingly rare in the modern world.

The timing was perfect.

My BMW and Lake Pleasant

After a full day of riding, there are few things more satisfying than finding a chair overlooking a lake and simply watching the water.

Relaxing in the Adirondacks on their chairs!

The manager of the lakeside location where I was staying immediately came over upon my arrival, introduced himself and let me check in early. He also rides motorcycles and shared numerous must see places in the area. His suggestions sounded great but will require another whole week around Lake Pleasant…maybe that was the idea.

That evening I walked to nearby Speculator and had dinner at The Inn at Speculator, the manager’s recommendation and it did not disappoint.

The meal began with a house salad and continued with peppered salmon. Dessert was homemade cheesecake. More memorable than the food, however, was the setting.

The restaurant overlooks Lake Pleasant. And, the staff could not have been friendlier or more enthusiastic about sharing their fine food and more travel recommendations.

As the evening light settled over the water, I found myself thinking that motorcycle travel offers a unique combination of movement and stillness. One moment you are carving through mountain roads. A few hours later you are experiencing the sun setting behind a quiet Adirondack lake.

Both experiences feel equally rewarding.

Toward Vermont

The third day began with another early departure.

Weather forecasts suggested rain later in the day, and I hoped to reach the rally site in Essex Junction, before thunderstorms arrived.

The route from Lake Pleasant toward Vermont proved to be another rider’s delight.

Much of the ride traversed heavily wooded terrain and twisting back roads. There was rain, but no thunderstorms.

The roads demanded attention. Tight curves appeared frequently. Patches of sand occasionally surfaced in corners, likely remnants from winter maintenance and spring runoff. Nothing created significant problems, but it served as a reminder that mountain roads require constant vigilance.

The reward was worth it.

For long stretches I found myself riding through forests with virtually no traffic.

There is something deeply satisfying about a road that seems to belong entirely to you.

The Adirondacks gradually gave way to broader vistas as I approached Lake Champlain and the Vermont border.

By mid-morning I reached the western shore of Lake Champlain and made my way to the Charlotte-Essex Ferry. There is a first time for everything, and rolling a motorcycle onto a ferry proved to be a new and enjoyable experience. Riders become part of the landscape rather than simply passing through it.

Crossing Lake Champlain on the Charlotte-Essex Ferry

On this particular crossing, I was placed first in line thus first aboard. When the loading crew waved me forward, I drove the BMW to the very front of the ferry where it sat facing east toward Vermont. The crossing itself takes only a short time, but it offers some of the best views of Lake Champlain and the surrounding mountains.

As the ferry approached Essex, Vermont, the Green Mountains rose in the distance and it felt as though the rally was finally within reach.

A few minutes later I was restarting the motorcycle, first off the ferry and heading toward Essex Junction.

Across Lake Champlain and onto Essex Junction, VT

Soon enough, the familiar green road signs announced my arrival in the Green Mountain State.

Vermont occupies a special place in American motorcycling.

Its roads are exceptionally well suited for two-wheel travel. The state remains largely rural. Villages retain their character. Mountains provide dramatic scenery without overwhelming the landscape. Nearly every road seems to have been designed with riders in mind.

Just before noon, I pulled into Essex Junction.

The BMW MOA Rally would open the next day.

Already, motorcycles from every corner of North America were beginning to converged on northern Vermont for several days of motorcycles, camaraderie, and exploration.

I checked into the Essex Resort and Spa, parked the bike, and took a moment to reflect.

Three days earlier I had been sitting at home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Since then I had followed the Delaware River, ridden Hawk’s Nest, crossed the Catskills, explored the Adirondacks, and arrived in Vermont.

The rally was finally in sight.

But as satisfying as the destination felt, I already suspected the best riding might still lie ahead.

Lake Champlain awaited.

So did Stowe.

And somewhere to the south, stretching nearly the full length of Vermont, Route 100 was waiting patiently for its turn. These notes from the road are for Parts II and III.

I hope you are enjoying the adventure so far!