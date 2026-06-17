Courtesy of the Essex Resort and Spa

By Saturday morning, my visit to Essex Junction was winding down and it was time to begin the journey home.

Most travelers looking to get from northern Vermont to Maryland would probably head directly toward the interstate and start making miles. I had a different plan.

While planning the trip, I learned about Vermont Route 100. Running nearly the entire length of the state from north to south, the road enjoys an almost mythical reputation among motorcyclists. Some describe it as the finest riding road in New England. Others simply refer to it as Vermont’s Main Street.

Either way, I intended to see it for myself.

The Road Every Rider Talks About

I left Essex Junction shortly before 7:00 a.m. under clear skies and comfortable temperatures. The route quickly carried me away from the population centers of northern Vermont and into the countryside that makes the state such a pleasure to explore.

The first leg of the journey stopping in Ludlow, VT.

After a two hour ride, I came across the Echo Lake Inn which advertised breakfast could be found within their charming hotel. The service was excellent as was the meal. Well, nourished, I returned to Route 100 traveling south.

The Echo Lake Inn / Ludlow, VT

Route 100 was originally developed in the 1930s as part of an effort to connect many of Vermont’s mountain communities. Today it links together some of the state’s most scenic villages, ski towns, farms, and valleys while remaining remarkably free of commercial development.

For motorcyclists, that combination is close to ideal.

The road follows the contours of the Green Mountains rather than fighting them. It rises and falls gently through valleys, follows rivers and streams, and passes through small communities that seem largely untouched by time.

What struck me almost immediately was the lack of traffic.

For long stretches I found myself entirely alone on the road. There were no traffic lights, no congestion, and very few interruptions. The ride settled into a rhythm that lasted for hours.

Unlike Smugglers’ Notch, which demands constant attention and rewards riders with dramatic scenery and tight turns, Route 100 is more relaxed. It encourages you to look around. The road remains interesting without becoming demanding.

As the miles accumulated, I passed through a series of villages and mountain communities that seemed to embody the best of rural Vermont. White church steeples rose above village greens. Farmhouses sat against the backdrop of rolling hills. Streams crossed beneath covered bridges. The scenery changed continuously without ever losing its distinctly Vermont character.

Several times I found myself slowing down simply to take it all in. Traveling under the speed limit is not often associated with motorcycles, but that did keep happening.

The road was every bit as good as advertised.

As I continued south, the temperatures climbed and the skies remained clear. The conditions could not have been better.

The BMW seemed perfectly suited to the route. The R1300RT handled the sweeping curves effortlessly and remained comfortable hour after hour. By this point in the trip, rider and machine had settled into a familiar partnership. Everything worked as it should.

One of the advantages of traveling alone is that there is no pressure to maintain a schedule. Starting early in the morning means you have lots of options.

That freedom is one of the things I enjoy most about motorcycle travel.

By the time I reached southern Vermont, I understood why so many riders speak fondly of Route 100. It is not simply a road. It is a collection of experiences connected by pavement.

I would happily ride it again tomorrow.

It was a winding ride into Kingston, NY

A Night on the Hudson

Late that afternoon, I crossed over the Hudson River into New York and made my way to Kingston, where I planned to spend my final night on the road.

The Edgewood Mansion built in 1873 now renovated as an hotel

My destination was Hutton Brickyards, a unique riverfront property situated directly on the Hudson River. Once a working brick manufacturing site, the property has been transformed into a hotel that retains much of its industrial character while taking full advantage of its spectacular waterfront setting with modern cabins.

After a full day of riding, it was exactly the right place to stop.

I elected to have an early dinner to enjoy the setting as long as possible. With hotel transportation, I entered the amazing grounds of the River Pavilion Restaurant, located directly on the river’s edge. The Hudson flowed quietly past the property while the late afternoon light settled across the water.

Throughout the week I found myself repeatedly drawn to places near the water. The Delaware River had guided much of my northbound journey. Lake Pleasant had provided a peaceful Adirondack evening. Lake Champlain had become one of the highlights of Vermont.

Dinner at the River Pavilion

Now, on my final night, I found myself once again sitting beside a river.

My last night dinner selection was a perfectly prepared chilled Maine lobster, followed by coffee enjoyed at the water’s edge as the evening cooled. There was no schedule to worry about and nowhere else to be.

It was a wonderful way to conclude the final full day of the trip.

An evening sail on the Hudson River

As I sat looking out across the Hudson, I found myself replaying the week in my mind. The roads. The towns. The conversations. The scenery. The rally. And, of course, the people I had encountered.

All of it had exceeded expectations.

The Last Morning

I was ready to get home and wanting to avoid the heat, Sunday began early.

At 5:35 a.m., I was loading the motorcycle for the final time. The temperature hovered around 61 degrees, and the air carried the kind of cool freshness that makes an early departure especially appealing.

The plan was straightforward: avoid the congestion of New York City and New Jersey, with a fuel stop in Allentown using the Interstates to make good time, and be home shortly after lunch. It would take a little more than 6 hours to travel over 300 miles.

What I had not expected was that the BMW navigation system would immediately direct me onto a series of beautiful back roads leaving Kingston en route to Allentown..

For the first hour of the day, I found myself riding through countryside that seemed determined to provide one last reminder of why scenic routes are almost always preferable to the fastest route.

The final leg back to home on Trippe Creek

Eventually the roads widened, speeds increased, and the ride shifted into a more traditional journey home. State highways and occasional interstate segments carried me steadily south. Unlike many summer travel days, morning traffic remained surprisingly light.

The miles passed quickly.

Perhaps they always do on the last day of a successful trip.

Home Again

A little after one o’clock Sunday afternoon, I rolled back into Trippe Creek.

The trip odometer showed 1,363 miles.

Over seven days I had followed the Delaware River, ridden Hawk’s Nest, crossed the Adirondacks, traversed Lake Champlain by ferry, attended the BMW MOA Rally, explored the shores of Lake Champlain, ridden through Smugglers’ Notch, enjoyed breakfast in Stowe, traveled the full length of Route 100, and spent a final evening beside the Hudson River.

The BMW R1300RT had performed flawlessly throughout the journey. Comfortable, capable, and remarkably refined, it proved to be an exceptional touring motorcycle.

Throughout the trip I encountered friendly hotel employees, restaurant staff, ferry workers, rally volunteers, and fellow riders. Conversations started easily and often lasted longer than expected. Riders exchanged route recommendations, travel stories, and advice. Strangers routinely introduced themselves and asked where I was headed next.

What was striking was what never came up.

Politics.

Aside from a lone old campaign banner I noticed along the way, politics remained entirely absent from the journey. The conversations focused instead on roads, destinations, motorcycles, weather, and travel.

I found that refreshing.

The experience served as a reminder that beyond headlines and social media, much of America remains a place where people simply enjoy meeting one another and sharing experiences.

That may be one of the reasons motorcycle travel remains so appealing.

The motorcycle opens the door to conversations that might never otherwise occur.

As I unpacked the BMW and settled back into life at home, another thought occurred to me.

During the rally, organizers announced that the 2027 BMW Motorcycle Owners of America Rally will be held in Great Falls, Montana.

That’s a long way from Maryland.

Then again, Vermont wasn’t exactly next door.

And after a week like this one, Montana suddenly doesn’t seem so far away…and, we love Montana!

About this series…

First, thanks to all of have sent notes and comments. Special thanks to those who have shared stories about their own Vermont experiences.

I most certainly enjoyed every aspect of the journey and also enjoyed assembling this series. It was a collaboration of sorts.

Knowing that I could not photograph the journey while traveling, I recorded my thoughts on the experiences and reactions to what I was seeing along the way. Then, at the end of the day, I’d record a recap of the day and the special moments.

I called up background on the places I’d visited and routes I’d traveled, much of which I’d used when planning the journey.

The BMW navigation system, which I really came to enjoy and fully utilize, recorded every mile traveled and details at the end of each day.

Then, I wrote about the things I wanted to make sure the series emphasized.

All of this was entered into an AI “research partner” for an initial draft, which I then edited thoroughly before posting with photographs I’d taken, except where noted otherwise.

So, what you’ve seen is based on extensive notes involving almost 30 entries over the seven days, and I found it capturing the essence of the experience every step of the way.

I hope you enjoyed the journey as much as enjoyed describing it.