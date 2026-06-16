After three days on the road, I arrived in Essex Junction and the 2026 BMW Motorcycle Owners of America Rally.

The rally was the reason for the trip. Like many riders, I had been looking forward to seeing fellow BMW riders, browsing the vendor exhibits, attending a few demonstrations, and spending several days surrounded by people who share a passion for motorcycles and travel. But one of the advantages of attending a rally in Vermont is that some of the best riding in New England begins just beyond the parking lot.

Before exploring the surrounding countryside, however, there was the rally itself.

The Rally Begins

A strong thunderstorm moved through northern Vermont on my first night in Essex Junction. Rain pounded the area for hours, and by morning the grounds were still soaked. As I looked out at the gray skies, I found myself grateful that I had chosen a comfortable room at the Essex Resort rather than a tent…not that it wouldn’t have provided an outdoor adventure that many enjoyed!

I was up early and headed to the exposition grounds shortly after seven o’clock. When I arrived, I discovered that I may have been a little too early. Registration was scheduled to open at eight, but the iPads needed to process registrations had not yet arrived. In fact, there were only a handful of people on the grounds when I walked in.

The volunteers took the delay in stride. One suggested that I grab a cup of coffee and look around while everyone waited for the technology to catch up with the schedule.

That seemed like excellent advice.

My first stop was visit my friends at Jessup, Maryland’s Bob’s BMW display, where coffee was available early and conversations had begun. Before long I was talking with riders from several different states. One of the pleasures of attending a BMW rally is how easily conversations begin. It doesn’t matter whether someone rode 100 miles or 2,000 miles to get there. And, the local volunteers were eager to share advice about places to visit.

The shared experience of traveling by motorcycle tends to eliminate the usual barriers that exist between strangers.

There were campers everywhere

Some with many creature comforts!

The People You Meet

I met riders from all over the country. Some came, like me, on there own. Others traveled in groups as part of a club from states near and far. They had their own section of tents to entertain in the camping area. Conversations started naturally. Riders compared routes, traded recommendations, and shared stories from the road.

What struck me most was how little attention anyone paid to politics. Honestly, it was a “Trump-free week.”

Over the course of the week, I spoke with dozens of people. We discussed motorcycles, travel, roads, weather, equipment, destinations, and favorite rides. Yet I cannot recall a single political conversation. In a time when politics seems to dominate so much of public life, it was refreshing to spend several days talking about something entirely different.

The common bond wasn’t ideology.

It was the simple enjoyment of travel and the open road.

A Lesson in Motorcycle Control

The vendor displays and exhibits were impressive, but the highlight of the rally for me turned out to be a police motorcycle demonstration held in a nearby parking lot.

Most riders have seen videos of police officers maneuvering large motorcycles through impossibly tight courses. Seeing it in person is something entirely different.

The officers guided full-sized BMW police motorcycles through turns that appeared almost impossible. They navigated cone patterns with remarkable precision, often turning the bikes in spaces that seemed far too small to accommodate them.

What impressed me most was how effortless they made it look.

As the demonstration continued, the riders explained the techniques they were using—where to look, how to manage clutch and throttle control, and how body position influences the motorcycle at very low speeds. Their commentary made the exhibition both entertaining and educational.

I recorded portions of the demonstration and later watched some of the footage again. The skill level was extraordinary. Below shows how one of the three riders puts it all together on the course…he had the best time of the three.

Like many riders, I came away with a few practical tips and a renewed appreciation for just how capable modern motorcycles can be when placed in skilled hands.

Trading the Rally for the Road

By late morning, I had seen most of the exhibits I wanted to see. The weather had improved considerably, and the forecast for the afternoon looked excellent.

Originally, I had planned to spend the next day riding around Lake Champlain. Looking at the clear skies, I decided there was no reason to wait.

Within a few minutes I was back on the BMW and heading toward the lake.

A 91 mile ride around a portion of Lake Champlain

Lake Champlain stretches for roughly 120 miles between Vermont and New York and serves as a natural border between the two states. Surrounded by farmland, villages, and mountain views, it creates one of the most attractive riding environments in the Northeast.

The roads along the shoreline are not particularly challenging. Instead, they are relaxing in the best possible sense. The curves are gentle, traffic is generally light, and the scenery unfolds continuously.

For much of the ride, Lake Champlain remained in view while the Adirondack Mountains rose in the distance across the water. The combination creates a landscape that feels expansive without being overwhelming.

View from the ride!

One of the interesting things about the route is that there are relatively few places to stop. At first I found myself looking for overlooks or pull-offs. Eventually I stopped looking and simply enjoyed the ride.

Sometimes the best way to experience a landscape is from the saddle of a motorcycle moving steadily through it.

Several hours later I returned to Essex Junction convinced that I had made the right decision. It had been a wonderful afternoon ride and a perfect introduction to the region surrounding the rally.

A Vermont Morning

The following morning brought the clearest weather of the trip.

Temperatures were already approaching seventy degrees early in the day, with forecasts calling for considerably warmer weather by afternoon. I decided to get an early start and ride to Stowe for breakfast before the heat arrived.

The route would take me through Smugglers’ Notch.

Among New England riders, Smugglers’ Notch enjoys an almost legendary reputation. The narrow mountain pass cuts through the Green Mountains and provides one of the most distinctive roads in Vermont.

As the road climbed into the mountains, the scenery became increasingly dramatic. Massive rock formations lined portions of the roadway, while dense forests pressed close on either side. The turns grew tighter as the elevation increased.

Courtesy of Google Images

Eventually I reached the narrowest section of the Notch, marked by barriers designed to prevent oversized vehicles from attempting the passage. Motorcycles move through easily. Larger vehicles often discover that the route is less accommodating.

The descent toward Stowe proved to be one of the most entertaining rides of the entire trip.

The road twists through the mountains in a way that seems perfectly suited for motorcycles. Every turn reveals another view, another rock formation, or another reason to appreciate Vermont’s reputation as a riding destination.

By the time I arrived in Stowe, I was ready for breakfast. I was told Butler’s Pantry is the place to go, and it was outstanding!

The scene could not have been more Vermont.

Motorcycles rolled through town every few minutes. Visitors strolled along the sidewalks. The temperature remained comfortable, and the surrounding mountains provided a beautiful backdrop. Breakfast featured pancakes covered in authentic Vermont maple syrup and homemade sausage that incorporated some of the same local flavor.

Coffee outside watching people arriving in Stowe

It was one of those travel moments that cannot be planned.

The breakfast itself was excellent, but what made it memorable was the setting. Sitting outside with a cup of coffee, watching motorcycles pass through one of New England’s most attractive mountain towns, I found myself in no hurry to leave.

Over the years I have learned that memorable motorcycle trips are not defined solely by the roads themselves. They are also defined by small moments—a meal, a conversation, a view, or a place that exceeds expectations.

That morning in Stowe was one of those moments.

Looking South

When I eventually returned to Essex Junction, I spent the remainder of the day relaxing and preparing for the next stage of the trip.

The rally had delivered everything I hoped it would: interesting people, useful demonstrations, and the opportunity to spend time wandering through Vermont.

The surrounding roads reminded me why Vermont occupies such a special place in the motorcycling world. And, it’s not just the sites, it’s the pace and genuine kindness of the people you meet.

The next morning I would leave Essex Junction and begin the journey home. But rather than taking the fastest route south, I planned to spend most of the day on Vermont Route 100, a scenic byway that runs nearly the entire length of the state.

Many riders consider it one of the finest motorcycle roads in America.

I was about to find out whether they were right.