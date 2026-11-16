Click image for GAO report

During various programs this past weekend, we were treated to the current Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, interviewed about the reasons behind a national aviation ground stoppage last Friday and what the Administration is doing about the situation.

The comments were puzzling on several levels.

First, I should say that in various ways, I was involved in air traffic modernization being carried out by the FAA for about a decade, between 2008 and 2018. Efforts during this time involved stakeholders throughout the aviation community along with the FAA leadership and, of course, the Congress.

These efforts, however, were just part of a long history of work being done to keep the air traffic control system up to date. Here is the title of a report in 2008:

Air Traffic Control Modernization: FAA Faces Challenges in Managing Ongoing Projects, Sustaining Existing Facilities, and Introducing New Capabilities

Department of Transportation, Office of the Inspector General / April 2008

The last thing I would do is argue that the modernization efforts have been smooth, on budget or a total success. In fact, it is quite the opposite.

What troubles me is that the Trump Administration seems to simply dismiss all that has gone before - and during 6 years of the past ten President Trump and his administration have been in charge.

There are a number of concerns flowing from Secretary Duffy’s conversations this weekend. First, where is the FAA Administrator? It is he, not the Secretary of Transportation that has the statutory responsibility for shutting down America’s airspace. What did he know that caused him to make such a decision, I wonder?

Below are statements made by Secretary Duffy during his interview this morning with Margaret Brennan. His statement are in bold type, followed by my observations:

So the Amarillo facility, that work had been done weeks ago, and so why, when we did the install in El Dorado, did that start to broadcast data into our network? But then also the facility in Amarillo, why did that happen?

Curious that someone sits for an interview and then asks questions seemingly of himself; especially the obvious one we hoped he would answer, “why did it happen?”

FBI is offering support. We're looking at that right now, and when we know what the root cause of this issue was, was it the install from L3 Harris, was it the router? I'm going to tell you and the American people what we find.

This comment has two odd aspects. First, Secretary Duffy drops into his comments that the “FBI is offering support.” Why would that be when the “root cause” is suggested in the same comment to be an “install from L3Harris” (major FAA contractor)?

First off, the telecom in El Dorado was an old copper wire. It was going to be decommissioned. They said it couldn't be used anymore. So we were forced by the telecom provider to actually update that copper to fiber.

What in the world does “forced by the telecom provider” mean? The effort to move from copper wire to modern fiber has been ongoing and urgent for several years.

Every institution, every company, not just in the U.S. but around the world, they've all switched over to digital and fiber. It's just the FAA is still using this really old telecom network that has to be updated, upgraded, and built brand new.

Actually, contrary to what this suggests, the U.S. has been converting along with the rest of the world, but it is a very big, expensive and delegate job to upgrade while simultaneously operating the system.

But it's also risky to say we're operating on a 1980s network with copper wires….How do you switch over from copper to fiber? We've done that, and that's why it's worked. Thousands of times when we made the switchover.

Oh, but according to the Secretary, we made the switch from copper to fiber “thousands of times.”

…my number one priority is safety, which is why we shut down the airspace on Friday. We did the closure because we. I'm going to get to that…

This statement is curious…Secretary Duffy suggests he will get to the reasons for shutting down the airspace, but he never does.

We have to get off old network, old telecom. By the way, that's why I've already switched over 70% of copper to fiber without incident, without issue.

Here again, a couple minutes ago in the interview, the U.S. was falling behind other nations by relying on copper wiring, but now we learn that 70% of the copper has been switched to fiber…and, he did it…hmmm.

And just let's be clear about one thing: for decades, this work in the FAA has not been done. It hasn't been done because it's hard. I don't want to be dishonest.

Just plain wrong. Air traffic control modernization was talked about in the 1980s and with GPS coming into aircraft cockpits in the 1990s, the whole air navigation system changed. We should appreciate that Secretary Duffy says he does not want to be dishonest, but it would good if he similarly committed himself to accuracy.

The Trump administration, with my leadership, we are solving the problem. We're building and deploying new technology.

Well, with his exulted leadership, the reviews by the GAO are not quite so favorable.

This statement appears in the conclusion of a September 2026 report on the FAA/DOT efforts: “In essence, the FAA is buying delivery speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and potential disruptions. The net effect could be that air traffic controllers are forced to continue to rely on severely outdated systems that are prone to failure leading to more system outages, ground stops, flight delays, or worse—safety incidents.”

I need more money to build a new telecom network. I need new software, but we're doing the right thing by way of the American people by fixing this really old system that was left to us.

On this one, CBS’ Margaret Brennan called out the Secretary citing a report that he hadn’t spent the money Congress had appropriated. His answer was essentially that he had parts on order….I guess more parts are an important part in fixing the system. The curious thing is that he describes the system as something that was “left to us” when six of the past ten years have seen President Trump in the White House.

All this aside, we should hope that the FAA, the aviation industry, Congress, DOT and the White House find an expedient path forward. The work is going to need a good deal more collaboration than the Secretary of Transportation shows an interest in pursuing.