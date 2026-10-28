DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Leslee Sherrill's avatar
Leslee Sherrill
10h

Magnificent pictures and the wildlife is extraordinary. What a beautiful posting.

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Martha Sherrill's avatar
Martha Sherrill
3h

What a crazy 200 miles of luck! The moose! THAT OWL! There’s nothing like the West — the vast vistas, open sky, epic mountains. What a fun trip for you all.

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