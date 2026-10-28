An American Bald Eagle flies into my photograph - luckiest shot of the year. To enlarge, click on this and other photographs.

Months ago, great friends suggested spending a few days together in Jackson Hole, where their home, sitting just outside the Grand Teton National Park, leads one to relax and gaze at the historic steeply rising jagged mountains. With spectacular weather, great food and some of the best views on the planet, our group of six wandered through Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park and the charming town of Jackson and the surrounding Jackson Hole areas.

Wildlife was abundant on an incredible day-long tour with our exceptional guide.

Since today is Wednesday, I thought another in the occasional Wanderlust series was fitting. Hope you enjoy the views!

Wandering in Wyoming….

You must start with boots, hats and antlers right in the center of town. Jackson provided us with fine and fun meals along with - surprise - great shopping opportunities. But, first came the antler shot. Don’t be concerned. The elk grow a new pair every year!

Our hosts organized an all day tour that would be one of the most amazing I’ve ever enjoyed. The beauty of Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park is beyond exceptional. And, while I had visited both parks, I never witnessed in prior visits as much as we enjoyed over several hours together on this single day.

Let’s start with a one minute description of just what the touring plan was shared by our EcoTour guide, Kirk.

Within a short period of time, we happen upon a moose. What a start!

After our first close (but safe) wildlife experience, we drove on enjoying the beauty of Jackson Hole…

In a short distance, Kirk pulled to the side of the road and took us down a trail to some beautiful falls. Recent rain certainly produced an exciting scene; however, later in the day we would see something even more magnificent.

We traveled further into the park and witnessed serious photographers off the road and back in the woods. Learning that they had spotted a Great Grey Owl, Kirk led us on a search.

Our careful approach provided an amazing look at the Great Grey Owl

Kirk had heard about a place not too far away where a Grizzly Bear was feeding on a downed elk. It was a place easy to find as more serious photographers were along the road photographing the Grizzly that was safely across the lake.

Leaving the Grizzly Bear to his lunch, we traveled back onto our loop around Yellowstone National Park and next to Yellowstone lake came across massive Bison.

We left these amazing animals behind for further travel up to the Yellowstone Grand Canyon. The trip just kept getting more scenic as the sky cleared.

We enjoyed a look at Mary Bay along Yellowstone Lake as we traveled to a canyon I’d never before visited, the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.

This post has nearly reached its email length, so for the rest of the journey and more photographs, click on Part 2 of this Wanderlust story in the next post.

Go to Part 2