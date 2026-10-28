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Our journey took us to the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, a place I had never been. With falls descending further than Niagara, and a canyon carved for centuries, the sights and sounds were amazing.

Here is a view of the canyon…

An interesting note from the National Parks about the canyon carved about 500,000 years ago…

Of course, no tour would be complete without seeing Old Faithful. However, we saw even more during our walk through a collection of “thermal events.”

We and Old Faithful were right on schedule…

As we headed back towards Jackson, we entered Grand Teton National Park with epic views.

Seeing and capturing the scene Ansel Adams photographed in 1942 showing the world what awaited them in Wyoming was a highlight of our day’s journey.

1942 and 2026

Our amazing tour had taken us over 200 miles through two National Parks with some of the best scenery and wildlife one could ever see.

To close out this Wanderlust article, I should explain that perhaps the luckiest shot of the trip was this one where I pointed at one of the mountain peaks near Taggart Lake and captured in just one frame an American Bald Eagle flying into the photograph!

Our journey ended with a renewed appreciation for how much our western states have to offer and tremendous respect for all our National Parks officials do to protect and preserve these remarkable lands.

I hope you enjoyed the journey. Better yet, go visit these and other National Parks on your own.

Go to Part 1