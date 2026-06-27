I think one of the more discouraging lines I heard all week came from David Brooks while attending the Aspen Ideas Festival when he suggested on the PBS News Hour he has done a lot of research and found no case in which an aging narcissist ever gets better.

With that uplifting thought about leadership in the United States, here are the week’s posts.

This week’s posts…

A Look at PBS News Hour

Since I mentioned David Brooks at the outset of the Update, here is the Brooks and Capehart segment from yesterday discussing the week’s developments…

Enjoy the weekend!