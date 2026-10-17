Cruising the Blue Ridge Parkway

I’ve rounded up a what I hope you will find interesting.

First, a reminder for my Eastern Shore friends that I have the good fortune of having a conversation about all things Maryland with the two fellows who make up the Spy’s Maryland Caucus, Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell. We will be together this coming Thursday evening at the Avalon. Join us…CLICK HERE.

Speaking of the Avalon, on Wednesday night this week, I will sit down with the candidates for the Talbot County School Board. We will have a discussion about the kids and the current state of education here in Talbot County. For more details about this event sponsored by the Avalon and the Spy, CLICK HERE.

Now, this week’s posts….

A David Brooks conversation….

His new podcast brings us fascinating guest and is rich with insights. This is about how people think and goes way beyond the implications of AI. Worth a listen!

Finally, we had great fun Friday evening at the Avalon where Tyrone Vaughn played to a packed house!

Enjoy the weekend!